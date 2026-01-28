Fresh snow, rain lash Himachal; more coming, says MeT

An active western disturbance (WD) brought fresh rain and snowfall to Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, bringing cheer to locals and tourists even as it disrupted road connectivity at several places across the state. Vehicles stuck on a snow-covered road during heavy snowfall at Fagu near Kufri in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta)

The higher reaches received widespread snowfall, while many other parts were lashed by rainfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the influence of the WD is expected to taper off gradually by Wednesday.

The MeT department said that Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the highest snowfall at 22 cm, followed by Kukumseri (21.3 cm), Kothi (20 cm), Koksar (19 cm), Hansa (15 cm), Keylong (12.5 cm), Kalpa (5.5 cm), Moorang (4.0 cm) and Sangla (1.8 cm).

Moreover, light snowfall was also reported from parts of Chamba, Kullu and Shimla districts on Tuesday. In terms of rainfall, Bharmaur recorded 14 mm, followed by Saloni (9.3 mm), Chhatrari (8.9 mm), Manali (6 mm), Kasol (4 mm) and Tissa (1 mm).

MeT officials said an appreciable rise in minimum temperatures was observed at most stations during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures at a few stations were above normal by 2–5 degrees Celsius, while they remained normal or near normal at others.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti at minus 8.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri at minus 2.9 degrees and Kalpa at minus 1.2 degrees. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, Manali 0.6 degrees, Kufri 1.7 degrees and Reckong Peo 0.4 degrees.

Manali congestion cleared: Police

After days of severe traffic congestion in Manali, police officials on Tuesday said that normal movement of vehicles has been restored. Manali DSP KD Sharma said, “After facing traffic snarls over the past few days, the Manali town has now been cleared. More than 10,000 cars, along with 50 private Volvo buses and around 50 ordinary buses and trucks, were moved out of Manali by Monday evening. Traffic movement is smooth at present.”

“Heavy vehicles are not being allowed beyond Patlikuhal, except those providing essential services, and only 4x4 vehicles are permitted to travel beyond Manali,” Sharma said.

Mercury to go down: Weatherman

The MeT department has forecast light rain or snowfall at isolated places over higher hills on January 28, 30 and 31. Light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at many places across the state on February 1, while a few places may receive precipitation on February 2. Dry weather is likely to prevail across the state on January 29.

Officials further said that another western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of January 30. However, it is expected to be weak and effective only in higher reaches of the state.

The minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 3-6 degrees Celsius over the state during the next 3-4 days. The maximum temperatures are also expected to fall by 3-6 degrees over the state during next 24 hours, thereafter, they are likely to rise gradually by 4-6 degrees over the state during subsequent next 3-4 days.

Wedding procession walks amid snow in Mandi

A wedding in the Seraj area of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, held amid heavy snowfall, has become the talk of the town.

With roads closed due to snow, the groom and his wedding procession trekked nearly 7 km through deep snow to reach the bride’s home. According to reports, Gitesh Thakur, a resident of Bunalidhar village in Keoli panchayat of the Seraj region, was scheduled to marry Usha Thakur of Bhainchdi village on January 24. Heavy snowfall lashed the area a day earlier, on January 23, leaving three to four feet of snow at both the bride’s and groom’s homes. After the groom and the wedding procession walked in the snow to reach the bride’s house, the pictures and videos of the wedding procession went viral on social media later.

2 migrant workers rescued from Dhundhi near Atal Tunnel

Shimla Police rescued two migrant workers stranded in Dhundhi near the Atal Tunnel after the road was closed following heavy snowfall on Tuesday morning.

Those rescued are identified as Rameshwar (28), hailing from Jharkhand, and Deepak (19) hailing from Uttar Pradesh. Both reportedly work in the Solang Nala area.

DSP, Manali, KD Sharma said that Manali police received a call reporting two people trapped in snow in the First Snow Gallery near the Atal Tunnel in the Dhundhi area, where there was more than three feet of snow. A rescue team was dispatched to Dhundhi. He said that both migrant workers were safely transported to Manali.

Rain lash Shimla as over 700 roads remain closed in state

Rain and snow lashed the state capital Shimla while higher reaches received fresh spell of snowfall in the state on Tuesday.

The Chopal- Deha- Shimla main road blocked again for vehicular movement, snowfall continued in Chopal while the Fagu Kufri stretch of NH-05 closed for traffic.

Even on Tuesday as many as 711 roads, including three national highways, are currently blocked across the state. Additionally, 861 power distribution transformers and 163 water supply schemes have been affected.

Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday said, “Snowfall does create problems. Roads, electricity and water supply have been disrupted, but machinery and manpower have been deployed on the ground. Restoration work is underway on a war footing,”