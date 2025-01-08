Menu Explore
Fresh snowfall in Kufri

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 08, 2025 06:22 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at few places over the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on January 11

Light to moderate rain or snowfall was observed at isolated places over the state during the last 24 hours and Tabo was coldest at -8.7 degrees.

The weather office has also predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the higher reaches of the state on January 12. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
The weather office has also predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the higher reaches of the state on January 12. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The weather office has also predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the higher reaches of the state on January 12. The weather is expected to remain dry across all districts till January 10.

The weather office has also predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the higher reaches of the state on January 12. The weather is expected to remain dry across all districts till January 10.

The highest snowfall was recorded at Shillaro with 10 cm, followed by Kufri with 5 cm, Gondla with 4 cm and Keylong with 1cm. Meanwhile, Pandoh received the maximum rainfall of 23.5 mm, followed by Gohar with 15.0 mm, Banjar with 12.2 mm and Karsog with 6.2 mm.

During the last 24 hours, dense fog was observed in Bilaspur, Una and Mandi while shallow fog was observed in Sundernagar and ground frost was observed in Bilaspur. Highest maximum temperature was recorded in Una with 22.8 degrees.

While a cold wave is very likely at isolated places on January 8 and 9, dense fog will continue at isolated places in the plain areas till January 10.

The IMD has predicted that the minimum temperatures will fall by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 48 hours and that there will be no large change thereafter. Moreover, the maximum temperatures are very likely to gradually rise by 3-4 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 3 days and no large change thereafter.

