The victim had taken the drugs intravenously, after which he overdosed at his home in Ludhiana. His friend has ben booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (Representative Image/HT File)
Friend booked after 30-year-old overdoses on drugs in Ludhiana

The victim had injected himself with drugs while he was alone at his home in Ludhiana; his family had seen his friend give him a packet, which they suspect contained narcotics
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 02:53 AM IST

A 30-year-old man died of a drug overdose at his house in Sheriyan village of Machhiwara on Monday.

The victim, Nirmal Singh, who helped run his father’s meat shop near Haidon Bet village bus stand, had injected himself with narcotics in his parents absence and had died soon after.

The victim’s father, Balbir Singh, said he and his wife had gone to visit the doctor, and returned to find their son lying dead in the house. “My son-in-law Kamaljit Singh saw his friend Veerpal Singh hand him a packet, which we suspect contained the drugs that claimed my son’s life,” said Balbir.

Assistant sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case had been registered under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to the murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, who is on the run.

