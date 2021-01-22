Friend murdered 19-year-old DU student in Ambala: Police
The 19-year-old Delhi University student shot dead in Ambala on Tuesday evening was murdered by his friend over his relationship with their mutual female friend, police said on Thursday.
The accused, Kanwar Singh, 25, a resident of Mohra village and a student at SA Jain College, Ghel Road, Ambala, was arrested by the CIA-1 team on Thursday.
Ayaan, a second-year student of bachelor of commerce at Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College, was shot twice near his house.
“Kanwar used his father’s licensed pistol to kill Ayaan. They were friends and had a mutual female friend. Kanwar was vexed over Ayaan’s friendship with the girl and therefore, killed him out of rage,” said CIA-1 in-charge inspector Sandeep Kumar, who is leading the investigation.
According to investigators, Kanwar called Ayaan over the phone to come out of his house and fired two shots at him at different deserted spots – one near a vacant plot and another near a house less than 500 metres from Ayaan’s house.
“On checking Ayaan’s call details, Kanwar’s name surfaced, which helped crack the case,” DSP (Headquarters) Sultan Singh said.
Kanwar is facing a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. He was presented before a court on Thursday and sent to three-day police remand.
