From CHB issues to free water facility, new administrator has his work cut out

As Gulab Chand Kataria, 79, takes over as the Chandigarh administrator, there are several pressing issues in the city that require his intervention. These are: UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during his oath-taking ceremony at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Stalled CHB projects, need-based changes & apartmentalisation in northern sectors

Former UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had put on hold the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB)’s general housing scheme in Sector 53, terming it unnecessary, and scrapped another one in IT Park over environmental concerns. There is also the long-pending issue of UT employees self-finance housing scheme-2008, which is caught in legal wrangles. At least 100 of the total 3,930 allottees died waiting for the project to kick off. In May this year, the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) had directed the administration to allot land for the scheme at the DC rates of 2008 and ensure the flats are constructed within a year. With the administration set to face a loss of nearly ₹2,000 crore if it implements the HC orders, the UT has now decided to move the Supreme Court (SC).

Share-wise sale of property in heritage sectors is also a burning topic in northern sectors. In January 10 last year, the SC had banned the conversion of residential properties into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30, stating that they carried heritage status. Following the apex court’s order, UT had imposed a ban on registrations for share-wise transfers outside the family, making it difficult to sell these properties.

There is also the issue of need-based changes that affect around 68,000 allottees of the CHB. For the last 25 years, the allottees have been seeking one-time settlement of need-based changes such as construction of additional rooms and toilets in dwelling units, conversion of balconies into rooms, covering of courtyards, and even construction of stairs on government land. The Ministry of Home Affairs had, on Monday, in a reply to a question from MP Manish Tewari, refused to allow one-time settlement for need-based based changes on the Delhi pattern. It is to be seen if the new UT administrator will be able to negotiate on these issues with the Centre in the larger interest of residents.

MHA’s refusal to allow freehold ownership of commercial properties

Both Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party had promised in their manifestos to allow conversion of industrial and commercial plots from leasehold to freehold ownership. However, on July 15, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) rejected Chandigarh’s proposal. Now, traders and political parties are demanding that the UT administrator take up the matter with the MHA.

A senior official in the UT administration said, “We are hopeful that the new administrator will revive the stalled schemes of CHB and also take up the matter of leasehold to freehold with the MHA.”

20,000 litres of free water to every household

In March this year, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) House, under AAP mayor Kuldeep Kumar Dhalor had approved 20,000 litres of free water monthly for each household. However, former administrator Banwarilal Purohit, while refusing to give nod to the House decision, said, “How can we give free water in Chandigarh when we have already signed a 15-year loan agreement for the 24x7 water project?” The decision had irked the AAP and even MP Tewari, who during his first House meeting on July 9, had termed the UT administration’s decision of rejecting the House resolution as illegal.

City mayor Kuldeep Dhalor said, “We will present the representation for free water before the new administrator. We are hopeful he will agree to it.”

To expedite Metro project

Identifying traffic as a major concern in Chandigarh, former UT administrator Purohit had emphasised that the Metro project was his priority. He held several meetings and finally received approval from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) to run the Metro lines fully underground in the heritage sectors (1 to 30). The new administrator will have to expedite the process so that work can begin by next April.