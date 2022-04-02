From filing under wrong category to not paying at all, tax defaulters aplenty in Ludhiana
With the municipal corporation (MC) commencing verification of property tax returns, at least 9,024 owners who have never paid tax have been identified in the city. So far, the civic body has completed verification for seven out of 37 blocks in the city. Besides, 1,620 property owners have also been caught evading tax by filing under the wrong category.
As per officials, MC got a survey of properties done through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) in 2013-14. The survey findings are being used for verification.
In all, 32,299 properties were cross-checked in seven blocks, out of which 9,024 property owners were found to have never paid the tax since it was imposed in 2013-14. As many as 1,620 owners filed tax under wrong category so as to pay less. For instance, some owners were found filing tax on commercial buildings under residential category as the charge for the latter is lower.
As per officials, residents who failed to pay tax in the past will have to pay a 20% penalty and 18% annual interest on the pending tax. Owners who evaded tax by filing it under the wrong category or by mentioning less area in property tax return, will have to pay a 100% penalty on tax evaded.
MC additional commissioner Rishipal Singh said, “We are cross-checking the tax returns to catch violators. A report on this is being shared with the property tax wing of MC. The cross-checking of properties in other blocks of the city will also be completed soon.”
90,000 defaulters in city
Sources in the MC said that there are around 90,000 property owners who have never paid the property tax since 2013-14. As per the PRSC data, there are 4.35 lakh properties in the city, but only 3.45 lakh owners filed the tax in 2013-14 and the remaining have failed to pay the tax till now. Further around 1.2 lakh property owners have defaulted since 2013-14, which means they paid tax for a few years and then failed to pay for the remaining years.
During the drive, the civic body also found that property tax returns filed by residents are also decreasing every year, but no concrete action is being taken against the violators.
Despite facing a financial crisis and failing to achieve the annual recovery target, the MC has failed to act against the defaulters. MC recovered around ₹92 crore against the annual target of ₹110 crore for the financial year (2021-22).
-
Will take Delhi school model to Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says during visit
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the Capital, visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Tamil Nadu education minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, and expressed his intention to develop a similar school in Chennai. He was also briefed about various government interventions in the last seven years through a short film.
-
Breast cancer awareness campaign launched in Mohali
A special breast cancer awareness campaign “Jeeto” was launched at Hotel Radisson Red in Sector 66 on Friday. As part of the initiative, being spearheaded by Deep Shergill of Nanke Manke and Ghaint Punjab, Nargis Dutt Foundation, Max Healthcare, Indorama Corporation India and AU Small Finance Bank, awareness seminars will be conducted at educational institutes and educational pamphlets will be distributed. Veteran marathon runner Fauja Singh was also present and encouraged the team.
-
Ludhiana: Man arrested for murder bid on sister-in-law
A resident of Barewal Awana village has been arrested while Gurmeet Singh's two sisters have been booked for allegedly attempting to murder their sister-in-law (brother's wife) with a sickle. The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh and his two sisters Baljit Kaur and Surjit Kaur. In her complaint the victim, Sukhwinder Kaur, 40, of Barewal Awana village, said the accused used to deter her from meeting her parents.
-
PU students hold protest march demanding more hostel seats
Panjab University's (PU) department of evening studies students, led by Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), held a protest march from arts block number 1 to the dean student welfare's office over the issue of hostel allotment. The department of evening studies has a strength of more than a thousand students in under- and postgraduate courses. “Of these only 10 girls are given hostel seats,” PSU-Lalkaar said in its statement.
-
Jobless youth commits suicide by hanging himself in Balongi
A 27-year-old jobless youth was found hanging in his paying guest accommodation at Adarsh Nagar Colony in Balongi on Friday. Police said the youth hailed from Ludhiana and had come to Mohali around two weeks back in search of work, but, despite giving multiple interviews, failed to get a job. On Friday, another youth in the PG facility spotted him hanging from the ceiling fan.
