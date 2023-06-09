Spice of Life | Slowly coming to terms with parting with my second love

Being the only son, I was privileged because as early as in 1964, my father bought me a Lambretta. Those were the days when scooters were expensive and uncommon. In fact, when I got commissioned in the air force in the late ’60s, I found most officers senior to me riding bicycles. Maintaining my bicycle was ingrained in me since childhood, and it’s a practice I’m following till date. After marriage, my first love being my wife, the Bullet became my second love, writes Wg Cdr DPS Bajwa (retd). (HT File)

My desires grew and I wanted to own a Bullet motorcycle, but my parents didn’t approve of it as they thought it was unsafe. Soon after, I lost my father. When I couldn’t control my longing for a motorcycle, I bought the Royal Enfield Bullet. I was in love with it and named it (on the registration plate) Beloved.

After marriage, my first love being my wife, the Bullet became my second love. Our first child arrived and priorities changed in terms of safety, carrying extra luggage with the child in lap. A few years down the line, with a heavy heart, the Bullet was sold and replaced with a scooter. It being a necessity, I upgraded scooters with newer models, till cars became affordable. But even with the car, the scooter was handy for short trips to the market or office.

I had been driving the scooter in difficult terrains, too, for fun and adventure. Once I drove from Jammu to Poonch, where my brother-in-law, an army officer, was posted. En route, there were no other vehicles plying. Army officers expressed surprise on the rare and unexpected trip on the scooter in the hills. Another trip from Siliguri to Kalimpong with my wife riding pillion and daughter in her lap drew curious glances from local people as the climb was steep and the road had hairpin bends.

Decades passed, I retired and was still using my scooter for short trips. One day, a friend about 70 years old, fell down from the scooter and sustained multiple fractures. He sold his scooter after the accident.

From then on, pressure started mounting on me from my wife that it was high time, I too sold off the scooter. I resisted for the simple reason that it was a handy vehicle. How else could I zoom ahead, leaving the traffic behind when the signal turned green! In traffic snarls, I could manoeuvre past four-wheelers and advance ahead while the rest waited. I easily squeezed into crowded parking lots and riding a two-wheeler is economical.

Now my wife has got my siblings and friends to advise me not to ride a scooter at this age. In my late seventies, I admit the reflexes are slowing down and night vision is reducing, making the rides risky. Besides, I read in newspapers how almost daily motorcycle and scooter riders get knocked down by heavy vehicles or speeding cars. With a heavy heart, I’ve succumbed to the pressure and agreed to sell the scooter that I have so lovingly maintained.

As potential customers are expected, I’ve cleaned and polished it for the last time. It sure does glisten like a bride ready to head to her new home. The thought that I’ll lose easy mobility is tough but I’ll have to reconcile with the reality of parting with my second love, which is tougher.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based retired air force officer.

