From today, Chandigarh MC to up ante against regular waste sorting defaulters
After zeroing down on individual households giving non-segregated waste, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will now step up the drive against them, imposing fines and issuing challans from August 1.
The MC, after a detailed survey of all localities in the city, has identified 514 households which are regular defaulters, and giving mix garbage without segregation, said MC commissioner Anindita Mitra.
The defaulting households are spread over all over the city, in sectors, villages and rehabilitation colonies. Majority of the defaulters are located in sectors, while rest are in villages and rehabilitation colonies. Of the total 514 households identified, 299 are located in sectors.
Sector 15 has the highest number of such houses, with 51 households identified as not giving segregated waste. It is closely followed by Manimajra with 45 houses regularly not segregating waste. EWS Colony has 38 regular defaulters and Sector 25 has 29.
In Sector 38, Khuda Jassu and Ramdarbar only one household has been identified as giving non-segregated waste on regular basis.
While earlier this year, the MC had identified the areas and localities from where non-segregated waste is still coming, now it has zeroed down on individual houses.
“We have analysed every garbage collection vehicle coming to the material recovery facilities (MRF). Pictorial record of the waste is being monitored and analysed for every collection vehicle coming to the MRF facility,” said Mitra.
370 challans in last 15 days
In the last 15 days, MC has challaned more than 370 households for giving non-segregated waste. Now, to push for greater compliance, the MC will start aggressive challan drive from August 1 against erring households, with a particular focus on regular defaulters.
The fine ranges from ₹232 to ₹11,576 per default depending upon the category of the unit.
It has been more than three years since the MC mandated the segregation of waste at the source. But, as per MC officials, the percentage of segregated waste is currently hovering around 75% to 80%. One of the reasons for City Beautiful slipping in the Swachhta rankings was its poor segregation record. The dysfunctional solid waste processing plant is among the reasons for poor waste management.
Now, with the existing plant expected to work more effective and efficiency in next three months, the need for waste to be segregated would be more urgent. The MC has allotted work for major overhaul of the machinery at the plant.
The collection of non-segregated waste is also affecting the functioning of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) centers. MRF has dedicated space for sorting of recoverable dry waste into different categories like paper, card, recyclable plastics, glass bottles, metal etc.
Mohali | Couple gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug smuggling
The court of additional district and sessions judge Harneet Kaur Kaleka awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to a couple for smuggling banned injections in Mohali. The couple – Yadwinder Singh and Ravinder Kaur – had been arrested in December 2018 by the special task force with 1,095 vials of banned injections. During interrogation, Yadwinder had revealed that he used to get injections from Saharanpur and sell it at higher prices in Mohali, Chandigarh and Fatehgarh Sahib.
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid cases hit five-month high
The tricity on Sunday logged 377 fresh infections which further took the active cases count to 2,104, the highest in five months. The tricity recorded no Covid-related death on Sunday. Chandigarh alone logged 188 cases. In Panchkula, 126 people tested positive while in Mohali the fresh case count stood at 63. At 934, Chandigarh has the highest number of active cases followed by Mohali in 720 and 450 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh tricity area saw 120% spike in Covid cases in a month
The tricity recorded a 120% spike in Covid infections in July as compared to the month before. While in June, the tricity logged 2,981 Covid infections, the number shot up to 6,564 in July. Worryingly, the Covid fatalities also saw a rise during the period, going up from five in June to 13 in July. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected as the cases rose from 1,415 in June to 2,747 in July.
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
