From various city points: Ludiana MC officials hold checks, order removal of garbage

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh and zonal commissioners of all the four MC zones, to ensure cleaning and removal of garbage vulnerable points (GVP), carried out field inspections in their areas on Friday. Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain during the field inspections in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

Following the inspections the zonal chiefs issued directions for the removal of garbage from these GVPs, which are random areas of the city where residents dump the garbage in the open.

Additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh along with zonal commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain inspected the areas falling under Zone B of MC, while joint commissioner- cum-zonal commissioner (Zone A and C) Kulpreet Singh and zonal commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon inspected the areas falling under Zone A, C and D respectively.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said that the field inspections would be conducted during the morning hours to ensure the cleaning of these points across the city. Random inspections will also be carried out to check ground reality. Regular cleanliness drives are also being organised across the city.

The civic body officials stated that if required, awareness drives would be conducted and challans would also be issued to the violators for dumping garbage at open sites.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Paramdeep Singh also appealed to the residents to stop dumping garbage in open spaces and hand over segregated dry and wet waste to the waste collectors of their respective areas.

