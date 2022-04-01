Fuel price hike: Congress protests against Centre’s ‘anti-people’ policies in Jammu
The District Congress Committee Jammu (Urban) on Thursday staged a massive protest against the BJP government at the Centre in Digiana over hike in fuel prices. The protest was led by working president of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee Raman Bhalla and former minister Yogesh Sawhney. The protest was organised by Dwarka Choudhary, Jammu municipal corporation councillor.
Carrying placards, the Congress workers shouted slogans against the Modi government for its “anti-people” policies. They also put garlands on bikes and vehicles as a symbolic gesture signifying the ‘death’ of the transport sector due to extremely high prices of fuel.
Speaking at the protest, Bhalla said that Congress has launched a week-long countrywide protest under Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan against inflation and rise in fuel prices. He said petrol and diesel prices were on Thursday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in the last 10 days to ₹6.40 per litre. He demanded that the rising prices of petrol and diesel be brought under control as it has been increased nine times in the last 10 days.
Demanding that the hikes be rolled back, Bhalla said, “We had predicted that as soon as elections in five states conclude, the fuel prices will be hiked.” He accused the government of “stealing money from the poor” and handing it over to the industrialists.
“The government is making thousands of crores from the increase in fuel prices.The Centre has made record collections through excise duty since it was hiked two years back to counter a steep increase in international crude prices. However, the hike was never rolled back despite the crude prices dipping later. When the prices of petrol, diesel and gas did not increase during the elections, it can be controlled even now,” Bhalla said.
“The people are suffering because of the sharp rise in prices. The Congress urges the BJP government to stop this loot at once. We demand that the government controls the fuel prices within a bracket that is affordable by the people of the country”, Sawhney said.
-
Stalemate between PU, students over hike in mess and canteen rates continues
The deadlock on the hike in mess and canteen rates between Panjab University student bodies and authorities continued on Thursday as the meeting between them remained inconclusive. PU's had in December announced the revised rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of the contractors of mess and canteens. Student bodies have intensified protests over the last few days against the hike.
-
Ludhiana: Couple on scooter dies after being hit by two cars
In a freak accident, a couple on a scooter died after being hit by two cars on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Major Singh, 55, of Alamgir Enclave and his wife Swarn Kaur, 54. As per their son, Gurbhej Singh, the couple was headed to Manji Sahib gurdwara to pay obeisance when the tragedy took place. Some passersby rushed them to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
-
Panchkula couple duped of ₹96,000 by Gurugram-based travel agency
Police on Thursday registered a case against the directors of a travel agency following the complaint of a couple who was allegedly cheated of ₹96,000. The complainant, Nilay Saini, a hotelier from Sector 16, said the company M/s The Journey Resort Private Limited, Gurgaon, and its six directors. Saini then filed a case alleging fraud.
-
J&K L-G inaugurates six power infrastructure projects in Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday dedicated six power infrastructure projects worth ₹64.10 crore to the public here. These projects will add another MVA capacity to the existing power systems in the Jammu region and include new 400 MVA, 220/132 KV power transformer at Gladni Grid Station, besides new 50 MVA, 132/33 KV power transformers each at Gladni, Canal, Bari Brahmana-I; Jaurian and Akhnoor grid stations, an official statement said.
-
In Lok Sabha: Harsimrat seeks resumption of flights from Bathinda airport
Former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday demanded resumption of Delhi-Bathinda air service, saying grounding of flights from November 2020 had adversely affected business and was also causing inconvenience to central government employees as well as others in the Malwa region. Calling for the resumption of the Delhi-Bathinda and Delhi-Bathinda-Jammu flights, she said both flights had attracted an enthusiastic response.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics