Fuel prices raised 43 times in 5 months: Selja

Protesting against the rising fuel prices, Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja on Friday alleged that the rates of petrol and diesel had been revised at least 43 times in the last five months.

She was leading a sit-in near the old sessions court in Ambala. At least five such protests were staged at different petrol pumps in every sub-division of the district.

“With the nation already grappling with the pandemic, the government should understand that the rise in fuel prices will increase inflation. Our party will continue to fight against such arbitrary rulings of the Modi government,” the Congress leader said.

On the farmers’ agitation, Selja hit out at Haryana home minister Anil Vij for saying that there was a hidden agenda behind the protest. “The farmers only want a better price for their crop.” She, however, refused to comment on the ongoing political tussle in the Punjab Congress. Aam Aadmi Party’s Ambala unit also staged a protest against rising inflation at the deputy commissioner’s office.

Reacting to the protests, Vij said, “The Opposition’s work is to raise such issues and the government’s is to find a solution. The Union government is doing whatever it can to control the spread of the coronavirus. For this, packages worth crores have been announced.”