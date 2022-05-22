Fuel prices slashed: Ludhiana BJP leaders hail Centre’s move
Local BJP leaders hailed the move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre for slashing fuel prices.
State general secretary of BJP Jeevan Gupta said the move will provide much-needed relief to people as the government has reduced prices of petrol by ₹9.5 per litre and diesel by ₹7 per litre.
Appreciating the decision of government to reduce the price of cooking gas cylinders, Gupta said over nine crore beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will now receive a subsidy of ₹200 per gas cylinder (for up to 12 cylinders), costing them ₹803 per 14.2 kg cylinder.
Jeevan Gupta said the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated the crude oil prices, which have further increased the price of fuel and other essential commodities, causing hardships to citizens.
Terming the reduction of ₹200 in the gas cylinder’s price as a commendable step, Pushpinder Singhal, district president of BJP, said it will bring relief to the poor and deprived sections of the country, especially the women.
Singhal demanded that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Bhagwant Mann, should also provide relief to people of the state by reducing the value added tax (VAT).
UP legislature’s budget session from today
Lucknow: All eyes will be on the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the strategy of the opposition, as Yogi 2.0 government braces up to face the first budget session of the state legislature, commencing here on Monday (May 23). Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Speaker Satish Mahana have urged leaders of all political parties for cooperation for n smooth conduct of the house.
Bihar wheelchair basketball champs face state apathy, sponsorship blues
With no backing from the state government, the Wheelchair Basketball Association of Bihar is racing against time to host the two-day East Zone wheelchair basketball championship, which begins on May 30, said the president of WBAB. “We will be forced to postpone or cancel the tournament if we cannot raise ₹2 lakh (approx.) required for the tournament,” Deepak Kumar Singh, the president of the WBAB added.
After excise duty cut, Bihar CM hints at reducing VAT on petrol, diesel
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hinted about the possibility of a cut in the value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products after the Central government slashed the excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹6 respectively on Saturday.
Six drown in Ganga, 3 bodies found, two survive, one still missing
Three people died and one is still missing while two others managed to survive after they drowned while taking a bath at the L.C.T. ghat in Patna on Sunday, police said. Locals said that the six were washed away due to a strong current while they were taking a bath at the LCT ghat. However, two of them managed to swim out of the water while four others drowned in the river Ganga, they said.
Personality development workshop at PAU Ludhiana, students motivated to be empathetic members of society
The PAU unit of Atam Pargas Social Welfare Council, in collaboration with Directorate Students' Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University, organised a personality development workshop for students and faculty at Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium on Sunday. The workshop aimed to sensitise PAU students to develop their personality as truthful human beings in the service of humanity. Principal soil chemist Varinderpal Singh, PAU, delivered a motivational keynote address on the topic: Let's do and achieve.
