Fugitive gangster from Haryana brought back from Thailand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return of Sahil Chauhan, a key member of the Bhuppi Rana gang, from Thailand. The operation, coordinated through Interpol and the ministries of external and home affairs, culminated in Chauhan’s deportation from Bangkok. A special task force of the Haryana Police took him to Bhondsi headquarters in Gurugram after he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning. Gangster Sahil Chauhan in police custody in Delhi on Saturday. (HT photo)

Several other gangsters, including Rao Indrajit Yadav, have been detained in Dubai and other countries. Their paperwork is being processed, and extradition is underway, Haryana Police’s STF IG B Satheesh Balan said.

Chauhan, a resident of Ambala’s Shahzadpur, committed his first crime in 2016 and was wanted in 16 criminal cases involving murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and the use of illegal firearms. Haryana Police requested the CBI to issue a red notice against him, it said.

Chauhan, a key member of Bhuppi Rana Gang and Bambiha Gang, operated in Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh areas. He was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for firing upon rival gangster Monu Rana in Jagadhari court on January 4, 2017. Though Monu Rana survived the bid on his life, Chauhan was later chargesheeted and sentenced to 10 years in prison. However, after securing bail, he fled abroad.

He was also associated with Gurugram’s Kaushal Chaudhary gang. In 2024, using a fake passport, he fled abroad from Bengaluru. He then travelled to various countries for two years, and reached Thailand, a few days ago, the IG said.

He was trying to renew his father’s passport, as his father was due for dialysis. He wanted to take his father to Thailand. Meanwhile, the STF learned about his presence there, Balan said. He also attempted to travel to Portugal via the donkey route. His passport was made at an address in Bengaluru, which was impounded on March 17, he added.

This is the fifth deportation secured by Haryana Police in 2026. Earlier, Ankit Shokeen, Aman Bhainswal, Sombir Motta and Shilu Dahar have been deported this year, Balan said.