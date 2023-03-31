Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fun and frolic evening regales G20 delegates in Chandigarh

Fun and frolic evening regales G20 delegates in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 31, 2023 03:19 AM IST

After a long work day, the delegates headed to the Lake Club at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, where a garden gala decked out with lights and flowers awaited them

While Day 2 of the second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the G20 Agriculture Working Group on Thursday was filled with back-to-back seminars and conferences, the City Beautiful had a fun and frolic evening in store for them.

G 20 delegates shook a leg to beats of dhol, as performers delighted them with bhangra and giddha performances on the stage. (HT Photo)
G 20 delegates shook a leg to beats of dhol, as performers delighted them with bhangra and giddha performances on the stage. (HT Photo)

After a long work day, the delegates headed to the Lake Club at Sukhna Lake, where a garden gala decked out with lights and flowers awaited them. UT adviser Dharam Pal, and senior officials of the Chandigarh Police welcomed the delegates. Manoj Ahuja, secretary, agriculture , Government of India, was also present.

A special G20-themed light and sound show was organised for the guests, while police personnel also presented a formation of boats bearing flags of the G20 member and invitee nations.

Delegates shook a leg to beats of dhol, as performers delighted them with bhangra and giddha performances on the stage. Dance and music forms from across the nation were also presented.

The main attraction remained a counter where city resident Sukhwinder Singh tied turbans on the delegates’ heads. An array of Indian delicacies, including saag murgh, keema kaleji, makki di roti and sarso da saag, along with various continental foods were also readied for the delegates to wrap up the night on a satiating note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out