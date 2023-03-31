Fun and frolic evening regales G20 delegates in Chandigarh

While Day 2 of the second Agricultural Deputies Meeting of the G20 Agriculture Working Group on Thursday was filled with back-to-back seminars and conferences, the City Beautiful had a fun and frolic evening in store for them. G 20 delegates shook a leg to beats of dhol, as performers delighted them with bhangra and giddha performances on the stage. (HT Photo)

After a long work day, the delegates headed to the Lake Club at Sukhna Lake, where a garden gala decked out with lights and flowers awaited them. UT adviser Dharam Pal, and senior officials of the Chandigarh Police welcomed the delegates. Manoj Ahuja, secretary, agriculture , Government of India, was also present.

A special G20-themed light and sound show was organised for the guests, while police personnel also presented a formation of boats bearing flags of the G20 member and invitee nations.

Delegates shook a leg to beats of dhol, as performers delighted them with bhangra and giddha performances on the stage. Dance and music forms from across the nation were also presented.

The main attraction remained a counter where city resident Sukhwinder Singh tied turbans on the delegates’ heads. An array of Indian delicacies, including saag murgh, keema kaleji, makki di roti and sarso da saag, along with various continental foods were also readied for the delegates to wrap up the night on a satiating note.