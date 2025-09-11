Funds meant for another project diverted to rebuild Haibowal road, alleges Congress leader

A fresh controversy erupted on Wednesday during the “re-inauguration” of road construction work from Haibowal main bridge to Bhuri Wala Gurdwara, as locals and Congress leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi raised objections to the project. Congress leader Gurpreet Singh Gopi, mayor Inderjit Kaur inaugurating road construction work from Haibowal main bridge to Bhuri Wala Gurdwara. (HT Photo)

Gopi, former councillor from Ward No. 93, alleged that funds meant for road construction in his area under the Smart City project were diverted and used to rebuild a road that was already constructed a few years ago. He accused Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga of misusing the funds to start work on a stretch close to his office, instead of prioritising the areas in need.

“The road being constructed had already been built recently. It got damaged because of poor quality work. Now, instead of holding contractors accountable, fresh money is being spent on the same road. Meanwhile, work in the area where the funds were originally meant has been stalled,” said Gopi.

The Municipal Corporation, however, denied any wrongdoing. MC executive engineer Sanjeev Sharma clarified that the previous layer was a temporary bitumen patchwork done due to the poor condition of the road. “This time, a proper RMC (ready mix concrete) road is being laid to ensure durability. The delay in other areas is due to the ongoing 24x7 water supply project,” he said.

“The road developed cracks within months of its construction earlier. No one checked the quality, and now they’re repeating the same work. It’s a waste of taxpayer money,” said Rajesh Sharma, a local shopkeeper.

Kamalpreet Kaur, another resident, added, “There’s no monitoring, no accountability. They should fix the real issues, not just hold ribbon-cutting events for show.”

Despite repeated attempts MLA Bagga could not be contacted for comments.