Furnace explosion in Kala Amb leaves 4 labourers injured

Four labourers sustained serious injuries following an explosion in a furnace at an industrial unit in Kala Amb—a major industrial hub in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Four labourers sustained serious injuries following an explosion in a furnace at an industrial unit in Kala Amb—a major industrial hub in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. (Representational image)

A case was registered against the management under relevant sections of the law, based on a complaint filed by one of the labourers. The police registered the case based on a written complaint submitted by the complainant, 42-year-old Amarjeet, a resident of Dera village in Ambala.

Apart from Amarjeet, three other individuals who were injured in the accident are identified as 32-year-old Omkar hailing from Jharkhand, 19-year-old Usman hailing from Uttar Pradesh and 35-year-old Kashidas hailing from Bihar. All of them sustained severe burns and injuries on their bodies caused by the molten iron.

In his statement to the police, the complainant stated that the accident at the Jai Alloys company in Kala Amb occurred due to a malfunction in the furnace and a lack of adequate safety measures. A sudden explosion within the furnace caused molten iron to surge out and spill onto the labourers working nearby.

Owing to the panic and commotion that ensued following the accident, kashidas fell onto an iron slab lying on the ground, resulting in an additional injury to his leg. All the injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Superintendent of police, Sirmaur, Nishchit Singh Negi, said that the police have registered a case against the company management based on the complaint, and an investigation into the causes of the accident is currently underway.