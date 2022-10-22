G-20 summit in Amritsar will promote Punjab as preferred business destination on international level: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the prestigious G-20 summit, scheduled to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March-2023, will promote Punjab as a preferred destination for business on the international level and it will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses.

Announcing that he will leave no stone unturned to make the event a success, the Chief Minister said that this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth. The state considers itself fortunate to have the opportunity to host this event, he added.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, US and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.

For the event, Amritsar will be divided into five major sectors on an administrative basis. Senior officers of the civil and police administration of the state will be posted in these sectors for proper management. During the convention, these officers will be responsible for smoothing the entire work in their respective jurisdictions.

The Punjab CM also took stock of the preparations and said that whatever work is being carried out, it should be of best quality, which will benefit the residents of the city for a long time.

The Minister of Local Government, member of the cabinet sub-committee appointed for the success of the program, Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO along with Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal were also present.

After the meeting, the Chief Minister paid obeisance to Sri Darbar Sahib along with Cabinet Ministers and greeted the people of Punjab on auspicious Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali. He also met Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh.

