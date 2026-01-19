G RAM G guarantees employment, timely wages: Haryana CM Saini

Describing the VB-G RAM G-----Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin)---as a strong foundation for improving the living standards of labourers, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that this scheme ensures the right to work with dignity, timely wages, social respect, and a secure livelihood. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event at Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing the labourers at the state-level VB-G RAM G conference held in Panchkula, the chief minister said that the VB-G RAM G is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee to every worker in the country.

Stating that the path to a developed India passes through its villages, Saini said the VB G Ram G scheme is not merely an employment programme, but an initiative aimed at uplifting the lives of people, ensuring dignity of labour and protecting their self-respect.

Saini said that keeping in view the shortcomings of MGNREGA, Prime Minister Modi introduced what is now called the VB-G RAM G Act. “This is not just a renaming of MGNREGA, but a comprehensive modernisation of the rural employment system,” he said, adding that under the new law, the statutory guarantee of employment has been increased from 100 days to 125 days.

He said that the law empowers states to suspend work up to 60 days during the sowing and harvesting seasons. With Haryana offering the ₹400 per day wage, the annual income of every worker can increase to a minimum of ₹50,000, he said.

The chief minister said that under the VB-G RAM G scheme, wages will now be paid on a weekly basis instead of the earlier 15-day cycle. These provisions will eliminate fake workers, fake work, and fake payments. He further stated that the nature and scope of work under the new law have been expanded, with many additional categories of work being included. This will create more employment opportunities for labourers and accelerate development activities in villages. Earlier, MGNREGA offered limited avenues of employment, whereas the new scheme adopts a more comprehensive and development-oriented approach.

Saini said that the circumstances were very different when MGNREGA was first launched, but over time several shortcomings crept into the scheme, directly impacting workers. He said that workers are well aware that in some places machines replaced manual labour, in others payments were made in fake names, and on many occasions, wages were delayed for months.

He said that more than ₹5,000 crore has been paid to workers between October 2014 and October 2025 in comparison to about ₹2,000 crore dispersed during the decade-long Congress regime.

Saini urged citizens not to be misled by Congress propaganda, stating that the opposition party has played with the interests of the poor and backward classes.

“The AAP government in Punjab is opposing the G RAM G scheme solely for political considerations. Despite proven instances of corruption in wage payments to labourers under MGNREGA in Punjab, the state government has failed to take action against those responsible,” he said.