G20 Bali summit: World echoed with India’s take on global issues

The recently concluded G20 summit held in Indonesia’s Bali had two significant outcomes which made every Indian happy and proud. The first was trivial – India took presidency of the G20 for 2023. But it is the second outcome that holds more importance – strengthening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s position as a thought leader.

The latter outcome is evident from the fact that the joint declaration at the end of the summit had significant mention of all suggestions and observations made by Prime Minister (PM) Modi during his address.

PM’s views show that voice of India can’t be ignored

As the two-day summit came to an end, the world’s major economies seemed to have echoed with India’s take on global issues, which included the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The final declaration of the G20 summit resonates with the views put forward by PM Modi that this is not an era of war, which showcases that voice of India at the global front can no longer be ignored.

Strongly pitched in his address, PM Modi urged the G20 members to show “concrete and collective resolve” to ensure peace and security in the world.

India also played a major role in addressing the issues of sustainable development, multilateral reforms and mutual co-operation of countries through a pandemic fund that aims to help the developing and underdeveloped nations to cope with the aftermath of Covid, which become a part of the official communique of the global forum. India has made a contribution of $10 million in this regard.

Whenever there are global issues like Russia-Ukraine war, the world seems to be divided into groups and not arriving at any consensus to address them. At Bali, PM Modi’s emphasis on diplomacy and dialogue proved to be the ice-breaker and formed consensus among the nations which ensured that the G20 forum does not turn into a political battleground for the world economies.

India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious & decisive

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi also held extensive discussions with global leaders on key challenges such as reviving growth, ensuring food and energy security, and addressing issues related to health and digital transformation. He asserted that India’s G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented.

As India is preparing itself to host G20 summit in 2023, the country will see various meetings of the forum in different cities and states over the next year. PM Modi welcomed the world leaders to witness India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness.

He also appealed to the G20 leaders for ensuring that the benefits of digital transformation reach everyone and are not limited to small groups.

While giving the example of India’s push for digitalisation, PM Modi said about 40% of transactions in the country have already been done through digital platforms and the government has opened at least 460 million new bank accounts on the basis of digital identity, which has made India a global leader in financial inclusion today.

(The author is chief patron of NID Foundation and chancellor, Chandigarh University. Views expressed are personal)