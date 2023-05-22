Shikara rides, tourism talks: G20 sets sail in Srinagar

Delegates from 19 of the Group of 20 (G20) nations participated in the latest round of meetings, which commenced in Srinagar on Monday. While China boycotted the event, private tour operators represented Saudi Arabia and Turkey. G20 Delegates were treated to a shikara ride on the Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The delegates from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, United Kingdom, USA and EU were among those in attendance at the inaugural third tourism working group meeting at the Sheri Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of city’s iconic Dal Lake.

Earlier in the day, delegates landed at Srinagar International Airport to a traditional welcome that included them being presented with turbans and a “tikka”. The delegates were driven, amid high security, to the Taj Vivanta and Lalit Grand Palace hotels, where they were welcomed with the tunes of santoor and cultural folk songs.

Speaking on the occasion, G20’s India representative Sherpa Amitabh Kant said the tourism working group in Kashmir was off to a strong start, adding, “Normally in any meeting and event, four to five countries do not come for various reasons, but here in Kashmir, we had an outstanding response. As many as 61 participants from 29 countries is a great response.”

Batting for action-oriented discussions related to tourism, he said, “Travel and tourism is totally a private sector activity, so travel operators have also come from different countries.”

Delegates are expected to discuss “Goa roadmap for tourism as a vehicle for achievable development goals” and make the G20 ministerial declaration at the end of the three-day event.

On its opening day, the event saw discussions followed by lighter moments including “RRR” star Ram Charan shaking a leg with Korean ambassador Chang Jaebok on the tunes of Oscar-winning hit “Naatu Naatu”.

Earlier, Charan had attended the side event on “Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation” and held a one-on-one with critic and commentator Mayank Sharma. “”I have been coming to Kashmir since 1986 with my dad. This place is magical; it draws people’s attention. No matter what we hear about Kashmir, this is such a surreal feeling that you visit,” Charan said.

The afternoon session witnessed the unveiling of the draft for national strategy on film tourism.

Delegates were treated to a shikara ride in the evening, followed by a visit to a handicrafts exhibition at the lawns of SKICC.

Deliberations will continue on the two main key deliverables — ”Goa roadmap” and G20 ministerial declaration will begin on Tuesday.

Union minister of state science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh, who was also in attendance, said the very fact that they are holding the meeting in Srinagar in J&K was in itself an achievement of sorts.

When asked whether hosting the event of this scale also meant that it was safe enough to begin some form of political process in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh remained evasive.

“I don’t know what you mean by that, the political process is already going on. We have district development council, block development council, panch and sarpanches in place. They are not part of the political process?,” he said.

Notably, Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government for the past five years.

Union tourism minister, meanwhile, said the Government of India had earlier decided to organise G20 meetings at allstate headquarters, adding, “The security is part of the standard operating procedure. The foreign delegates came to Kashmir after so many years; people are happy and are welcoming them.”

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place across Srinagar, as the city hosts its first major international event since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Union territory administration has made efforts to give Srinagar a major facelift in the run-up to the G20 event — with roads being macadamised, markets being given a revamp and walls being painted in murals.