G20 security measure: Over 1300 persons booked under arms act in Punjab investigated

CHANDIGARH As a part of the ongoing drive against illegal arms, the Punjab Police teams on Saturday carried out a special operation under which persons booked under Arms Act were checked by the police teams across the state. The operation was carried out in wake of the G20 Summit on the directions of DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav. (Representational Photo)

The operation was carried out in wake of the G20 Summit on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav.

The operation was conducted in a synchronised manner from 11am to 5pm and all the commissioners of police and SSPs were asked to depute one team per police station to check the wherebouts of all the persons booked under Arms Act in last five years, who are on bail, parole or have been acquitted.

Additional director general of police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that the 400 police teams, involving 2,000 police personnel, have checked as many as 1,343 such persons, who were booked under the Arms Act in the last five years, of which, 1194 persons were on parole or bail. One person has been arrested during the operation, he said.

He said that the intent to carry out this operation was to keep check on the influx of illegal arms and ammunition from across the international border and the inter-state borders from states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, besides, keeping vigil on gangsters and anti-social elements. “Such operations help in infusing fear among anti-social elements and instilling a sense of security among common people,” he added.