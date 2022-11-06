Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / G-20 summit in Amritsar: Sub-cabinet committee to hold first review meeting on Monday

G-20 summit in Amritsar: Sub-cabinet committee to hold first review meeting on Monday

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 06, 2022 06:53 PM IST

The sub-committee has been formed by Punjab government in view of the importance of the G-20 Summit, so that on this occasion state of Punjab can be presented as a centre of tourism.

Sub-Cabinet Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, and the commitee also has other ministers as members. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led Punjab government has formed a Sub-Cabinet Committee to oversee the preparations for forthcoming G-20 Summit to be held at Amritsar in March next year. The first meeting of this Cabinet Committee will be held on Monday in Chandigarh. Spokesperson of the Punjab government said that the sub-committee has been formed by the state government in view of the importance of the G-20 Summit, so that on this occasion the state of Punjab can be presented as a centre of tourism in the world map.

He said that a Sub-Cabinet Committee has been formed under the chairmanship minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar, which also comprises, ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Harjot Singh Bains and Harbhajan Singh.The spokesperson further said that it is a matter of great pride for the state of Punjab that the G-20 Summit will be held at Amritsar, in which the Presidents and Prime Ministers of major countries around the world will participate to discuss issues pertaining to education, labour and other important issues, which will benefit the people of the state. He also said that world-class development works will be carried out for the beautification of Amritsar city during the preparation for the G-20 summit.

