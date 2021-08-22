GADVASU experts discuss use of paddy straw as feed

The directorate of extension education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, organised a workshop for animal scientists working at all KVKs of the state to explore the use of paddy straw as animal feed.

Inderjeet Singh, the vice-chancellor, stressed joint efforts of PAU, GADVASU, and line departments to make farmers aware of the use of paddy straw as a cheaper source of livestock nutrition.

He said that out of 8 MT of rice straw being burnt in the field, 0.8 MT can be consumed by unproductive animals kept in gaushalas.

Rajbir Singh, director, Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute, Ludhiana, advised scientists to find reasons for less use of paddy straw in Punjab as compared to other states and address them.

JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU, asked all KVKs to immediately start with trials at KVK dairy farms to generate reliable data and develop demonstration units.

During the workshop, treatment of paddy straw with urea and molasses to improve its nutritive value, making urea treated bales during harvesting and exporting to adjoining states were discussed apart from its alternate uses in livestock.

Misconceptions about the ill effects of paddy straw feeding were also cleared by the scientists.