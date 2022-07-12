Ludhiana | GADVASU interns resume strike, close gate number 5

After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing the stipend, the students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from Tuesday.

The interns also closed the gate number 5 for two-and-half-hours— from 8.30am to 11am— as during this time interval, the teachers and other staff of the university come to the campus.

The interns said that the OPD would remain closed till the demand gets fulfilled. However, only emergency cases would be taken up, they added.

The interns at GADVASU have been protesting for a long time and had also submitted memorandums to the representatives of Bhagwant Mann government several times, but to no avail.

The protesting interns said, “Every time when we met a cabinet minister or a local MLA, we just got an assurance, but it seems that the government does not want to increase the stipend. So, we have resumed the strike.”

The interns said that as per the stipend policy of Punjab government for GADVASU, they are to receive ₹6,200 per student per month as stipend, but the interns at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Kerala are receiving ₹20,000 as stipend, while interns at Banaras Hindu University are receiving ₹23,500 and the amount of stipend varies from ₹17,000 to ₹20,000 at veterinary universities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Contractual employees also close MC’s Zone- A office gate

The contractual staff of municipal corporation, who have been protesting to press the government for regular jobs, closed the gate of the MC’s Zone- A office. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi met the protesting staff and pacified them, following which they agreed to reopen the door.

Recently, the Class-4 employees of Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, had blocked the Old GT road (railway station road) near the Clock Tower for around two hours to protest over their long-pending demand for regularisation of contractual staff.