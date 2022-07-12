Ludhiana | GADVASU interns resume strike, close gate number 5
After the state government failed to fulfil the demand of increasing the stipend, the students interning with Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) resumed their strike and commenced a chain hunger strike from Tuesday.
The interns also closed the gate number 5 for two-and-half-hours— from 8.30am to 11am— as during this time interval, the teachers and other staff of the university come to the campus.
The interns said that the OPD would remain closed till the demand gets fulfilled. However, only emergency cases would be taken up, they added.
The interns at GADVASU have been protesting for a long time and had also submitted memorandums to the representatives of Bhagwant Mann government several times, but to no avail.
The protesting interns said, “Every time when we met a cabinet minister or a local MLA, we just got an assurance, but it seems that the government does not want to increase the stipend. So, we have resumed the strike.”
The interns said that as per the stipend policy of Punjab government for GADVASU, they are to receive ₹6,200 per student per month as stipend, but the interns at Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Kerala are receiving ₹20,000 as stipend, while interns at Banaras Hindu University are receiving ₹23,500 and the amount of stipend varies from ₹17,000 to ₹20,000 at veterinary universities in Haryana, Rajasthan and Karnataka.
Contractual employees also close MC’s Zone- A office gate
The contractual staff of municipal corporation, who have been protesting to press the government for regular jobs, closed the gate of the MC’s Zone- A office. However, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi met the protesting staff and pacified them, following which they agreed to reopen the door.
Recently, the Class-4 employees of Ludhiana municipal corporation, under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee, had blocked the Old GT road (railway station road) near the Clock Tower for around two hours to protest over their long-pending demand for regularisation of contractual staff.
-
‘Leather export registers 32.5% growth in 2021-22’
Leather and leather products, including footwear, has registered a growth of 32.5% in the year 2021-22, as their export increased to 4.9 billion US dollars from 3 billion USD, said chairman of the council for leather exports, Sanjay Leela. The export to the United States has registered an unprecedented growth of 78.5%, increasing from 128.49 million USD to 228.40 million USD in April-May 2022, he said.
-
56-yr-old Ludhiana man succumbs to Covid
A 56-year-old man from Fatehgarh Mohalla succumbed to Covid even as 33 fresh infections were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The district currently has 165 active cases, of which 160 patients are under home isolation. Three patients are undergoing treatment at a private facility, while two patients are admitted to a government health facility.
-
Ludhiana police witness transfers in top brass
The Ludhiana police commissionerate on Tuesday witnessed major transfers in the top brass. Vatsala Gupta, who was DCP (headquarters) at Jalandhar, has been transferred as DCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Suhail Qasim was ADCP (city 1) at Jalandhar. He has now been transferred as ADCP (city 2) Ludhiana, replacing Balwinder Singh. Harkamal Kaur, who was SP (headquarters) in Patiala, has been transferred as ADCP (headquarters) Ludhiana. Kaur has replaced Pragya Jain.
-
Covid-19: Uttar Pradesh reports 363 new cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh reported 363 new Covid cases and one death on Tuesday, according to the data from the state health department. Among new cases, Lucknow reported 76, Gautam Budha Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 26, Jhansi 19, Maharajganj and Prayagraj 17 each. The death took place in Hardoi, according to the data. The state at present has 2325 active Covid cases. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 2094600 Covid cases and 23548 deaths till now.
-
First phase of local polls without OBC quota in Maharashtra as SC refuses to interfere
On June 29, the state election commission declared elections for 271 gram panchayats (village councils) on August 4. “The SC has refused to interfere in the gram panchayat polls as their nomination process has already started. It means that 271 gram panchayat polls will be held without OBC quota,” said a senior SEC official, who requested anonymity. Another 9,000 gram panchayats are due for elections by December.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics