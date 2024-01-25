Gambling racket busted, ‘scribe’ among 3 arrested

The Dera Bassi police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a “web journalist”, for allegedly running a gambling racket in the grab of government lottery near the bus stand, Mubarikpur. The Dera Bassi police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a “web journalist”, for allegedly running a gambling racket in the grab of government lottery near the bus stand, Mubarikpur. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Navneet Singh, 22, a local “web journalist”, a 50-year-old Mubarikpur resident, his 17-year-old son, and Naresh of Ambala. The Mubarikpur resident is yet to be arrested.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the police, the accused accepted deposits from the public via online applications.

Police have also recovered ₹6,000, an iPhone and an i-20 car from the accused. Police also froze the bank accounts of all the accused. We are also verifying if Navneet is a journalist or not, as we learned that he had a fake identity card. The accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court,” a police officer said.

Dera Bassi police have booked all the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) besides relevant sections of the Punjab Gambling Act, 1867.