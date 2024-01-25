close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gambling racket busted, ‘scribe’ among 3 arrested

Gambling racket busted, ‘scribe’ among 3 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Dera Bassi:
Jan 25, 2024 09:48 AM IST

Police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a “web journalist”, for allegedly running a gambling racket in the grab of government lottery near the bus stand, Mubarikpur. The accused were identified as Navneet Singh, 22, a local “web journalist”, a 50-year-old Mubarikpur resident, his 17-year-old son, and Naresh of Ambala. The Mubarikpur resident is yet to be arrested.

The Dera Bassi police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a “web journalist”, for allegedly running a gambling racket in the grab of government lottery near the bus stand, Mubarikpur.

The Dera Bassi police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a “web journalist”, for allegedly running a gambling racket in the grab of government lottery near the bus stand, Mubarikpur. (Representational image)
The Dera Bassi police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a “web journalist”, for allegedly running a gambling racket in the grab of government lottery near the bus stand, Mubarikpur. (Representational image)

The accused were identified as Navneet Singh, 22, a local “web journalist”, a 50-year-old Mubarikpur resident, his 17-year-old son, and Naresh of Ambala. The Mubarikpur resident is yet to be arrested.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

According to the police, the accused accepted deposits from the public via online applications.

Police have also recovered 6,000, an iPhone and an i-20 car from the accused. Police also froze the bank accounts of all the accused. We are also verifying if Navneet is a journalist or not, as we learned that he had a fake identity card. The accused were sent to judicial custody by a local court,” a police officer said.

Dera Bassi police have booked all the accused under sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) besides relevant sections of the Punjab Gambling Act, 1867.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On