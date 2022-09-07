Gang of illegal weapon traders busted, 4 arrested in Ferozepur

Ferozepur counter intelligence claimed to have busted a gang of illegal weapon dealers and arrested four of its members along with firearms here, officials said on Wednesday.

Assistant inspector general, counter intelligence, Lakhbeer Singh said they had received inputs that four persons, including David and Lovepreet Singh of Amritsar, Sukhchain Singh and Sahil of Ferozepur, allegedly involved in the trade of illegal weapons will deliver a consignment in a sedan (DL CAE 6959) at Ferozepur.

“A special police checkpoint was set up at Satiyanwala village on the Ferozepur-Zira road and the accused were caught with four pistols of .32 bore, eight magazines and 11 live cartridges,” he added.

Further probe is on, the AIG said.