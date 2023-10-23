Gang of interstate arms smugglers busted; 3 held

Punjab Police busted an interstate arms smuggling gang and arrested three persons from the area of Fatehgarh Churian in Batala, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav here on Sunday. DGP Yadav said acting swiftly on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh to supply them to criminal elements in the state, police teams from the Amritsar counter intelligence wing launched a special operation and apprehended three accused persons from the area of Fatehgarh Churian in Batala. (HT photo)

Those arrested have been identified as Anmol Singh of Thetharke village in Batala, Karandeep Masih of Gurchak village in Batala and Jagroop Singh of Shahpur Jajan in Batala. Police teams have also recovered 11 pistols, including six .32 bore pistols and five .30 bore pistols, along with magazines and 15 live cartridges, ₹2 lakh cash and one motorcycle.

“During questioning, the arrested accused persons have disclosed that they were receiving money through ‘Hawala’ transactions from their US-based accomplices to buy arms and ammunition from Madhya Pradesh,” he said, while adding that police teams are putting all efforts to unearth the whole network, identify the complete procurement and supply chain to bust the network.

The US-based accomplices have been identified as Kirandeep Singh Randhawa, a native of Gurchak village in Batala and Jarmanjit Singh, a native of Naurangabad in Tarn Taran.

Preliminary investigations have also revealed that the gang was hatching a conspiracy to target their rival gang members.

A case has been registered under Section 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 109, 115, 120 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3 and 4 of the Money Laundering Act.

