Gang of thieves that targeted e-commerce godowns busted in Mohali

Police on Wednesday busted a gang of thieves that would target e-commerce godowns and solved as many as eight cases of theft with the arrest of two members. Teams also recovered stolen cash, laptops, mobile phones and other products from the accused.

Giving out details, Dera Bassi assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Darpan Ahluwalia, said, “Police first arrested Prem Kumar, a resident of Amlala village in Dera Bassi, on charges of robbing two delivery boys of ₹1.98 lakh at a local food store at knife point. During interrogation, Prem confessed to being a member of a gang stealing cash and valuables from e-commerce stores and godowns.”

“On Prem’s disclosure, police got to know that a seven-member group is active in looting e-commerce godowns in Dera Bassi, Zirakpur, Khanna, Rajpura and Ambala area. Besides Prem, police arrested the other gang member, Satnam Singh, resident of the same village in DeraBassi. One of their companions, Ajay Kumar Sain (resident of Naraingarh) is already in Rupnagar jail”, the ASP added.

Police said four gang members, identified as Goni, Gurvinder, Jaspreet (residents of Chandiala village in Dera Bassi) and Amit (resident of Kharar), are absconding and efforts are being made to nab them.

ASP Ahluwalia, while speaking about the gang’s modus operandi, said, “Prem and Ajay are the masterminds of the gang and they used to work out the crime in groups of three or four. The group used to break open the locks and steal cash boxes. After the loot, they used to share the cash and products among each other.”

Police have also recovered some of the broken cash boxes, ₹1.4 lakh, two laptops, two mobile phones and sports shoes which they stole from an e-commerce godown and impounded the motorcycle used in the crimes.