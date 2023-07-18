Moga killing part of gang war, says Punjab Police

A day after four unidentified persons barged into a house and shot dead a 65-year-old man in Moga, the police said it was found that the killing was a part of a gang war between Bishnoi and Bambiha gang. Moga police with gangster Goru Baccha at Moga court complex on Monday.

A member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility of the murder claiming it as a revenge for the attack on gangster Goru Baccha in Faridkot jail. The deceased, Santokh Singh, was the father of category “B” gangster Sukhdev Singh, alias Seba, who is lodged in Faridkot jail. Seba is a member of the Bambiha gang.

On July 11, gangster Gaurav Sharma, alias Goru Baccha, was attacked inside the Faridkot jail, after which two inmates were booked by the Faridkot police.

In a Facebook post, which HT couldn’t verify independently, an aide of gangster Baccha Gopi Dalewal took responsibility of the murder. “Bambiha group’s Seba, who is lodged in Faridkot jail, attempted to harm Goru Baccha. We are responsible for the firing incident at his house. Any jail officer found involved in the attack on Baccha will face similar fate. We will finish Bambiha gang,” the post read.

The Moga police on Monday named Goru Baccha as the accused in the murder case and brought him on production warrant. A local court sent him to two-day police custody.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) J Elanchezhian said the killing was a part of gang war. “Santokh Singh was killed to avenge the attack on gangster Goru Baccha in Faridkot jail. We are trying to identify the assailants and further investigation is under process. Baccha believed that Seba was behind the attack on him, following which the attack was carried out,” he added.

Bachha is a close aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and is already facing trial for heinous crimes, including murder, extortion, attempt to murder and possessing illegal weapons, in cases lodged in Ludhiana as well as other districts. He had been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in 2018 and was sent to 10-year rigorous imprisonment in 2020 in an attempt to murder case by the Ludhiana court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Parteek Singh Mahal Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police. ...view detail