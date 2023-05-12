One killed, another injured as 2 groups clash outside gym in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a cross-firing between two rival groups, in an alleged case of a gang war, in front of a health club in Piplanwala on the outskirts of the city here on Friday. As per reports, a few persons entered into a heated argument inside a gym. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

As per reports, a few persons entered into a heated argument inside a gym. The matter was sorted out but after coming out the two groups clashed again and also called their supporters. On reaching the spot, one group opened indiscriminate firing in which Model Town resident, Saajan, who had come for reconciliation, was seriously injured. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. In the retaliatory firing, another man identified as Jaspreet Channa also received a bullet injury and was taken to the civil hospital from where, he was referred to DMC, Ludhiana. As per police sources, several rounds were fired by the two groups.

Police personnel from Model Town police station rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area but by the time the accused had already escaped. Superintendent of police (detective) Sarabjit Singh Bahia said an FIR was being lodged but the culprits were yet to be identified.

“After the shoot-out, both the factions carried their injured in their respective vehicles and fled. One car was left abandoned, which has been impounded. We have collected the CCTV footage of the area and are trying to identify the persons involved in the incident”, the SP said.

Later, in the evening, an FIR was lodged under Section 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code in Model Town police station against unidentified persons.

Police officials said that Channa has a criminal background and has several cases against him, but the deceased Saajan had no criminal record. “Preliminary investigation reveals that he (Saajan) had come to settle the dispute between the two parties,” cops said.