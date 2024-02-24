Gang war in Chandigarh: 3 open fire at Dadumajra resident, held

In a brazen incident, three motorcycle-borne youths fired multiple gunshots at a history-sheeter associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a densely populated Dadumajra neighbourhood on Thursday night. The assailants later went live on Facebook, flaunting their weapons and claiming responsibility for the attack while threatening to eliminate Rinku, said police. (Video grab)

The victim, Rinku, however, had a narrow escape and ran for his life, when the undeterred assailants fired three more gunshots in the air outside his house.

According to the police, the assailants later went live on Facebook, flaunting their weapons and claiming responsibility for the attack while threatening to eliminate Rinku. Acting swiftly, the police launched a hunt and arrested the accused within hours of the incident.

Identified as Saurav, alias Noni Chandigarh, Sahil Majriaa and Shubham, alias Billu Majriaa, all aged 24 years, the accused are also residents of Dadumajra. This has led the police to attribute the murder attempt to local rivalry.

The bike used in the crime, as well as two weapons, along with five live cartridges, were recovered.

As per investigators, Rinku, who is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was returning home past 10 pm, when the trio stopped him and pointed a pistol at his temple.

Rinku dodged the pistol and ran towards the narrow lanes, when the three chased him.

As Rinku reached his residence and ran inside for cover, the three fired gunshots towards him and in the air, hurled abuses and fled. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the area.

Going live on Shubham’s Facebook page soon after, the accused flaunted their country made pistol, while threatening to kill Rinku the next time, said police.

They claimed the bullet got stuck in the pistol while firing, but this will not happen the next time and the victim won’t be as lucky.

As per police, the three also said in the live video that the attack on Rinku was at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently in the US.

“Saade wadde bhai Anmol Bishnoi ne keha hai (we have been asked by our elder brother Anmol Bishnoi,” they said in the video.

Police responded to the scene swiftly and recovered bullet shells from the spot. Teams were despatched and the accused were arrested from their hideouts within three hours.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25/27/54/59/ of the Arms Act was registered at the Maloya police station.

Victim figures in police’s bad characters list

According to police, the victim, Rinku, is listed in the bad character records of the Maloya police station, with several cases, including rioting and extortion, registered against him.

In 2020, Rinku was among several members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang booked for operating an extortion racket in Chandigarh. He was even arrested on the complaint of a hotelier, but was released on bail.