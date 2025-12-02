Gang war spills on Chandigarh’s roads: Bishnoi associate shot dead inside car in Sector 26

A gangster linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi group was gunned down in a planned, two-stage attack near the busy Timber Market stretch in Sector 26 on Monday evening, in what police believe stemmed from an inter-gang rivalry or internal dispute. A CCTV camera captured the Hyundai Creta tailing the victim’s Kia in Sector 26, Chandigarh. (HT)

A detailed reconstruction from CCTV footage and forensic findings shows that the murder was executed with pre-planned precision — first by a shooter seated inside the victim’s car, and then by accomplices in a trailing white Hyundai Creta who fired additional shots to ensure he was dead.

A total of 11 rounds were fired — five inside the car and six from outside by three to four assailants inside the Creta. Police said the victim sustained six to seven bullet wounds, including a fatal shot to the chest.

The victim, Inderpreet Singh, alias Parry, who was in mid-30s, was a resident of Sector 33. Wanted for multiple cases of murder, extortion and illegal arms across Punjab and Chandigarh, he was currently out on bail.

CCTV footage shows insider fired first

According to senior police officials, CCTV footage shows Parry leaving the Kala Ghoda Club in Sector 26, an area packed with eateries and night clubs, around 6.30 pm.

Another man accompanied him and sat in the front passenger seat of his Kia car. As the vehicle travelled only a km ahead and reached close to the Timber Market stretch, the man suddenly pulled out a pistol and opened fire at Parry at point-blank range.

Investigators confirmed that five empty shells were recovered from inside the car, matching the shots fired from the pistol used by the insider.

Moments after the first shots were fired, a white Hyundai Creta, which had been tailing the Kia, stopped near it. Its occupants fired more rounds at Parry, reportedly to confirm the kill.

Within seconds, all assailants fled in the Creta, bearing a fake number plate, towards adjoining Panchkula. Forensic teams found the windows of Parry’s Kia smashed by bullets.

Passersby who heard the gunshots alerted the police and helped rush Parry to PGIMER, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

UT police seal borders

Following the murder, Chandigarh Police immediately sealed borders with Mohali and Panchkula and launched a large-scale nakabandi across the city. Multiple police teams, including the Crime Branch and Operations Cell, are examining CCTV footage and tracking the escape route of the Creta.

IG Pushpender Kumar, who visited the spot with senior officers and forensic teams, stated, “The investigation is progressing on priority. All angles, including gang rivalry, personal enmity and financial disputes, are being probed.”

A decade on the wrong side of law

Senior officers confirmed that Parry, whose father is a retired Punjab Police sub-inspector, had over a dozen criminal cases registered against him, including those related to murder, extortion and the Arms Act.

Having a long history of run-ins with law enforcement over the past decade, he was nominated in at least five cases in Chandigarh, of which he was acquitted in two. One of the earliest cases against him dates back to June 29, 2011, involving assault, rioting and the Arms Act. Lawrence Bishnoi was also an accused in the case, which is still sub-judice.

In July 2017, Parry was also arrested along with gangster Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhola Shooter, from Sector 63 in connection with the murder of Lavi Deora, a member of the Vicky Gounder gang, in Kotkapura, Punjab.

In January 2023, he was arrested by Punjab Police from a hotel in Sundernagar, Himachal Pradesh, for the targeted killing of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in 2022, again in Kotkapura.

In March 2022, Chandigarh Police had arrested Parry from his home in Sector 33 for making extortion calls to businessmen, and club and hotel owners.

During the crackdown, the Operations Cell had recovered a pistol and live cartridges. His interrogation led to the recovery of a Glock pistol, a US-made rifle and additional ammunition. Police officials had described the seizure as alarming, given that Glock pistols are typically used by special forces.

Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar rift at the heart of hit?

A purported social media post circulated soon after the murder, pointing to deepening fissures within the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar network and Parry’s role in the rivalry.

Parry first came in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi in 2010, when they were classmates at DAV College, Sector 10. Together, they also forayed into student politics through the Student Organisation of Punjab University (SOPU).

The duo, along with Goldy Brar, drifted into the world of organised crime around the same time, and the three remained closely linked in several cases over the next decade. Parry is believed to have remained particularly close to Brar, who is said to be operating from the United States.

But earlier this year, Brar publicly declared a split from the Bishnoi syndicate. The fallout was purportedly triggered by Bishnoi’s displeasure over Brar’s “mishandling” of issues involving his brother Anmol in the US.

The feud most recently played out in Dubai. In November, gangster Rohit Godara, an ally of Brar, allegedly took responsibility for the killing of Lawrence’s close aide Jora Sidhu, alias Sippa, by slitting his throat.

The social media post shared on Monday — attributed to gangsters Aarzoo Bishnoi, Hari Boxer and others — claimed Parry had “betrayed” the group by siding with “their rival Brar”, collecting extortion money on his behalf and allegedly orchestrating attacks against their associates. The message warned that anyone supporting the rival faction, including club owners and bookies, would be targeted next “anywhere, in any country”.

Police are verifying the authenticity of the post and probing whether the killing stemmed from this internal rupture.