Gangster, aide sentenced to life term in 2014 Jaitu double murder

A gangster and his aide were sentenced to life imprisonment after the Faridkot additional sessions court on Tuesday pronounced them guilty of murdering two men on the outskirts of Jaitu town in 2014 following old rivalry between two groups. The court acquitted 10 others for want of evidence.

Additional sessions judge Jagdeep Singh Marok convicted Gurbaksh Singh and Ginderjit Singh, both residents of Sewewala village, for murder and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for life along with ₹40,000 fine each.

On March 30, 2014, Maninder Singh, 25, and Sukhpal Singh, 45, were shot dead from close range to avenge the murder of gangster Ranjit Singh Sewewala by his brother Gurbaksh and his aides.

Jaitu police had booked 14 persons for murder and rioting on the basis of a complaint filed by Sohan Singh. They included gangster Davinder Bambiha, gangster Ajmer Singh, alias Jimmy Sidhu, Ginderjit Singh, Gurbaksh Singh, Sharanjeet Singh, Sakatar Singh, Roop Singh, Ramndeep Singh, Nachatar Singh, Kulwant Singh, Jagroop Singh, Gurjeet Singh, Harjinder Singh and Sukhwinder Kaur.

While Bambiha was killed in an encounter by Bathinda police in 2016, Jimmy was killed by Faridkot police in a separate encounter the same year.

On April 9, 2013, about 25 to 30 people, allegedly led by Ranjit Singh, had attacked Sadhu Singh of Sewewala village, at his shop in Jaitu. When he, along with his son, grandsons and a relative, tried to run, they were chased and thrashed at the Ramleela ground in Jaitu.

Sadhu and the other injured were admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot. Later, Ranjit and his brother Gurbaksh Singh were also admitted to the hospital. Enraged by the incident, Sadhu’s nephew Chamkaur Singh shot Ranjit dead in the hospital.

Later, Ranjit’s brother Gurbaksh became the leader of the group and avenged his brother’s death by killing Chamkaur’s brother and nephew. Chamkaur was sentenced to life imprisonment in Ranjit’s murder case in 2019.