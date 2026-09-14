Gangster Buri Basantkotia, 4 aides held with six pistols after Gurdaspur chase

Punjab Police busted a cross-border arms smuggling module with the arrest of gangster Balraj Singh, alias Buri Basantkotia, and his four aides after a hot chase in Gurdaspur and recovered six pistols from their possession, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Sunday. DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of weapons and ammunition was smuggled from across the border via drones. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Apart from Balraj, those arrested were identified as Sukhwinder Singh, Karan Kumar, Amrik Singh and Manjinder Singh, all natives of Gurdaspur.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment of weapons and ammunition was smuggled from across the border via drones.

Sharing operational details, Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya said based on reliable inputs, police personnel from Special Branch Gurdaspur, Dorangla police station and Behrampur police station, spotted a Mahindra Scorpio parked at the intersection of Nurpur Theh village, where two individuals were sitting outside the vehicle while three were inside.

On spotting the police party, the driver swiftly sped away in the vehicle, he said, adding that the police party promptly intercepted and apprehended the two individuals present at the spot.

The SSP said police gave a hot chase to the SUV and successfully intercepted it in the area of Kalanaur police station, leading to the arrest of gangster Balraj and his two associates. A total of six pistols, including a 9mm Beretta and a 9mm Glock, along with 49 live cartridges, were recovered from the accused, he said.

Police also impounded their Mahindra Scorpio car, bearing registration number PB06-BP-3908.

SSP Aditya said Balraj was a notorious criminal facing 26 FIRs pertaining to murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act offences.

A fresh case under Sections 25 (8) and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Dorangla police station on Sunday. Further investigation was on, he added.