Police on Thursday arrested four gangsters after a brief exchange of fire, injuring one of them, in Tarn Taran. With this, the police claimed to have busted a module linked with foreign-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, US-based Gurdev Singh, alias Jaisal Chabhal, and Canada-based Satbir, alias Satta Naushehra. ‘Gangster’ injured, 4 arrested after Tarn Taran encounter

Those arrested have been identified as Robinjeet Singh, alias Robin, of Muradpura in Tarn Taran, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Usman in Tarn Taran, Navjot Singh, alias Nav, of Kalanaur in Gurdaspur and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jagga, of Ghuman Kalan in Gurdaspur.

Police teams have also seized two hand grenades and two sophisticated .30-bore pistols along with ammunition and three magazines from their possession, besides impounding their Honda Civic car (sans number plate).

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused confessed during questioning that the seized hand grenades and weapons were supplied by Jaisal Chabhal through his unknown associate and the plan was to target someone on the directions of Jaisal Chabhal and Satta Naushehra. The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including extortion and gang-related violence, he added.

The DGP said that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Abhimanyu Rana said the police had inputs about two suspects travelling in a car following which a team led by Tarn Taran CIA incharge staff Amandeep Singh, under the supervision of DSP (Investigation) Rajinder Manhas, established a naka near Thathian Mahantan village on Sarhali road. When cops tried to stop the vehicle, the accused opened fire, drawing retaliation during which Robin sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He has been admitted to the civil hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition. Two hand grenades and a pistol along with ammunition were seized.

According to the SSP, the accused were interrogated following which Navjot, alias Nav, and Jagdeep, alias Jagga, were also arrested, leading to the recovery of another sophisticated pistol along ammunition.

A probe found that both the accused were involved in a firing incident that took place in Heer village in Gurdaspur in December 2024, wherein they had demanded extortion from the owner of a house on the instructions of Jaisal Chabhal, the SSP said, adding that further probe is on and more arrests and recoveries are likely.

A case has been registered under Sections 113 (3) and 113 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act and 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act at the Sarhali police station, officials said.