Gangster injured in Mansa encounter

A criminal, Jasdev Singh alias Jassi puncture, suffered gunshot injuries in an incident of retaliatory firing by the Mansa district police on Monday. The police recovered two pistols and cartridges from the spot revealed by Jasdev.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhagirath Singh Meena said Jasdev was brought from Ferozepur prison for an investigation in case of an extortion bid on Pargat Singh, a transporter based in Mansa, and firing at the residence on February 2.

“During his interrogation, Jasdev revealed the hidden weapons at Bhaini Bagha village. On Monday, he was taken to the place identified by him to recover weapons where he quickly picked a loaded weapon to open fire on a police party. The police personnel opened fire at Jasdev to bring him under control. Jasdev suffered an injury in his feet and he is under treatment at Mansa civil hospital where his condition is stated to be stable,” Meena said.

The SSP, however, didn’t divulge details of the incident or its location or the number of weapons recovered.

“SP (investigation) Manmohan Singh Aulakh was leading the team and he may know the exact spot where weapons were seized,” added the SSP.

Aulakh did not respond to phone calls and messages.

As per the police, unidentified persons opened fire at the residence of the complainant Pargat Singh early this month, and the incident was followed by a text message demanding an extortion of ₹30 lakh. The extortion messages were traced to England and Canada.

Eight persons were arrested from Dalhousie and Mansa, while Jasdev was brought from jail for investigation. A press note by the SSP office stated that the alleged masterminds Canada-based Rupinder Singh and England-based Jashandeep Sharma, have also been nominated for an extortion bid case.