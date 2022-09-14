Gangster Kala Rana’s brother among 4 inmates booked for threatening Ambala dy jailer

: The police here have booked four jail inmates allegedly affiliated to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including brother of dreaded gangster Kala Rana, for allegedly threatening the deputy superintendent of the Ambala central jail.

A mobile phone was also seized from their possession during checking inside the jail on Monday, police said.

Besides Rana’s brother Surya Pratap Singh, the other accused were identified as Ankur Singh, Yograj alias Pinki Gurjar and Jitender Singh.

Dr Rajiv Kumar, deputy jailer and complainant in the case, said that based on a tip-off, he along with his colleague Neelam Kumari and four jail warders, conducted an inspection at security ward where Surya Pratap and other accused are lodged.

“It was found that Surya was using a mobile phone and on seeing us, he smashed the device on the floor. Further, they started passing the mobile to each other, misbehaved and had a run-in with the staff. While abusing us, they threatened to send their gang members to my house and kill my family members,” Kumar said in his police statement.

In view of the deteriorating scenario inside the jail, additional staff was called and the accused were sent back to their barracks.

On Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 186, 353 and 506 of the IPC and section 42 of the Prisons act at Baldev Nagar police station, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said.

This is the second such complaint by the deputy jailer within a span of three months. In July this year, he had claimed to have received a threatening call from a man to him and other staffers.

Surya Pratap has been actively involved with his brother in carrying out extortion calls to mining dealers, businessmen, politicians etc primarily in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and other bordering districts.

The said tip-off came on Monday when a joint team of the National Investigating Agency (NIA), Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana police conducted a joint raid at the residence of gangster Kala Rana in Yamunanagar in connection with narco-terror funding.

The NIA recovered a packed parcel of mobile phones that was supposed to be sent to a jail along with five pistols, one short gun, several active cartridges from their house. An associate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi syndicate, Kala Rana is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in the national capital.

Kala Rana’s father arrested in 2017 attempt to murder case

Absconding for over four years, Joginder Singh, father of dreaded gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, was arrested by Yamunanagar police in connection with a 2017 attempt to murder case.

Singh was held from his residence at Lakshmi Gardens under the limits of Gandhi Nagar police station on Monday night, hours after a joint team of National Investigating Agency (NIA), Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana police raided their house in connection with narco-terror funding.

On Tuesday, he was presented before a court in Yamunanagar that sent him to two-day remand, inspector Naseeb Singh, in-charge of Jagadhri City police station, said.

He was wanted for allegedly conspiring to murder former MLA Dilbagh Singh’s brother Rajender alias Raja in 2017. His sons Kala Rana (then lodged in jail) and Surya Pratap are co-accused in the case. They were allegedly taking revenge in an old rivalry involving Surya Pratap, the case files reveal.

Inspector Naseeb said that Joginder was declared a proclaimed offender in 2018. ENDS