Gangster Kala Rana’s brother among 4 inmates booked for threatening Ambala dy jailer
A mobile phone was also seized from the possession of four inmates, including Gangster Kala Rana’s brother, in Ambala deputy jailer during checking inside the jail on Monday, police said
: The police here have booked four jail inmates allegedly affiliated to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including brother of dreaded gangster Kala Rana, for allegedly threatening the deputy superintendent of the Ambala central jail.
A mobile phone was also seized from their possession during checking inside the jail on Monday, police said.
Besides Rana’s brother Surya Pratap Singh, the other accused were identified as Ankur Singh, Yograj alias Pinki Gurjar and Jitender Singh.
Dr Rajiv Kumar, deputy jailer and complainant in the case, said that based on a tip-off, he along with his colleague Neelam Kumari and four jail warders, conducted an inspection at security ward where Surya Pratap and other accused are lodged.
“It was found that Surya was using a mobile phone and on seeing us, he smashed the device on the floor. Further, they started passing the mobile to each other, misbehaved and had a run-in with the staff. While abusing us, they threatened to send their gang members to my house and kill my family members,” Kumar said in his police statement.
In view of the deteriorating scenario inside the jail, additional staff was called and the accused were sent back to their barracks.
On Kumar’s complaint, a case was registered under sections 186, 353 and 506 of the IPC and section 42 of the Prisons act at Baldev Nagar police station, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, said.
This is the second such complaint by the deputy jailer within a span of three months. In July this year, he had claimed to have received a threatening call from a man to him and other staffers.
Surya Pratap has been actively involved with his brother in carrying out extortion calls to mining dealers, businessmen, politicians etc primarily in Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and other bordering districts.
The said tip-off came on Monday when a joint team of the National Investigating Agency (NIA), Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana police conducted a joint raid at the residence of gangster Kala Rana in Yamunanagar in connection with narco-terror funding.
The NIA recovered a packed parcel of mobile phones that was supposed to be sent to a jail along with five pistols, one short gun, several active cartridges from their house. An associate of Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar-Kala Jathedi syndicate, Kala Rana is currently lodged at Tihar Jail in the national capital.
Kala Rana’s father arrested in 2017 attempt to murder case
Absconding for over four years, Joginder Singh, father of dreaded gangster Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, was arrested by Yamunanagar police in connection with a 2017 attempt to murder case.
Singh was held from his residence at Lakshmi Gardens under the limits of Gandhi Nagar police station on Monday night, hours after a joint team of National Investigating Agency (NIA), Special Task Force (STF) and Haryana police raided their house in connection with narco-terror funding.
On Tuesday, he was presented before a court in Yamunanagar that sent him to two-day remand, inspector Naseeb Singh, in-charge of Jagadhri City police station, said.
He was wanted for allegedly conspiring to murder former MLA Dilbagh Singh’s brother Rajender alias Raja in 2017. His sons Kala Rana (then lodged in jail) and Surya Pratap are co-accused in the case. They were allegedly taking revenge in an old rivalry involving Surya Pratap, the case files reveal.
Inspector Naseeb said that Joginder was declared a proclaimed offender in 2018. ENDS
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
