Gangster Landa’s five aides nabbed in Mohali, bank robbery foiled
In a major breakthrough, the crime investigative agency (CIA) has arrested five associates of gangster Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa, the main conspirator of the RPG attack at the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali.
According to police, the Canada-based, Punjab-origin gangster had sent the five men, all aged between 19 and 22, with seven automatic pistols, an AK-47 magazine, 45 cartridges and two SUVs to rob a bank in Kharar and later carry out killings in Punjab.
Two of them, Lovejeet Singh, alias Love, 20, and Akashdeep Singh, 21, hail from Tarn Taran’s Gandivind Dhattal and Harike Pattan villages; Paramvir Singh, 19, and Sunil Kumar, alias Bacchi, 22, are from Ludhiana’s Samrala area, while the fifth gang member is Gurjant Singh, 20, of Amloh, Fatehgarh Sahib.
A resident of Tarn Taran, Landa, who now operates from Canada, Landa was identified as the key conspirator in the May 9 attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters.
A close associate of gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who operates from Pakistan, he reportedly provided the RPG, an AK-47 and logistics support to local gangsters for the attack.
“The same Landa provided weapons to his five aides to rob a Kharar bank at gunpoint and later carry out killings in Punjab, but we arrested them and foiled their plans. These gangsters were involved in spreading terror in Punjab by firing indiscriminately and executing serious crimes, such as robbery and extortion,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali, while addressing mediapersons on Wednesday.
He detailed that the gangsters had opened fire at Khalra village on April 20, 2022, at Landa’s behest to extort money. A week later, on April 28, they again opened fire in Dayalpur village, Samrala. On May 15, in another extortion bid, they shot a man in the thigh at Mukshabad village, Samrala.
The SSP said during preliminary interrogation, they confessed that they were planning murders in Tarn Taran and Jalandhar districts on the directions of Landa and another gangster Satvir Singh Satta.
Police said all five gangsters were facing multiple cases of attempt to murder, assault and armed robbery in different police stations of Punjab.
The accused will be produced before a court on Thursday.
-
19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide. Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm.
-
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
-
Realtor attacked in Zirakpur, car vandalised in broad daylight
A Zirakpur-based realtor was grievously injured after eight men attacked Naveen with sharp-edged weapons, and vandalised his car near a hotel on the Chandigarh-Ambala road on Wednesday. Identified as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Garden Homes, Zirakpur, the victim was admitted to the Dhakoli government hospital with severe injuries on the head, neck and arm. In his statement to the police, Naveen stated that he had a property consultancy office at Chandigarh City Centre, Zirakpur.
-
YPS roundabout in Mohali becomes epicentre of protests
Having witnessed nearly 90 protests over the past one year, the YPS roundabout near the Chandigarh-Mohali border has become the epicentre of protests, much to the annoyance of commuters. Even Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Phase 8, which is close to the Chandigarh-Mohali border, has become an assembly point for protesters, repeatedly posing hassle to residents of adjoining Phases 7, 8 and 9.
-
Chandigarh Housing Board auction finds only 4 takers for 35 properties
In its latest auction of residential and commercial properties, the Chandigarh Housing Board managed to sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer. Only two residential properties – EWS units in Sectors 40-A and 52 – were sold, bringing in ₹47 lakh against a total reserve price of ₹43.25 lakh. A commercial unit in Sector 51-A was sold for ₹85.86 lakh against a reserve price of ₹85 lakh.
