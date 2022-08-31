Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother travelled to Kenya on fake passport: SIT
The Punjab Police have got accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan while the location of another accused, Anmol Bishnoi, has been traced to Kenya. Both had fled India on fake passports a month before the murder was committed on May 29.
Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi had travelled from India to Kenya via Nepal and Canada using fake passport, says special investigation team probing Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.
After an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala case, Sachin Thapan alias Bishnoi, was detained in Azerbhaijan, SIT claimed that it is ‘expeditiously’ preparing the paper work, which will be completed within a week to extradite him to India.
An official privy with the development said that Anmol and Sachin had first fled to Nepal from where they went to Dubai. “While Sachin moved to Azerbhaijan, Anmol has gone to Canada and later moved to Kenya. Sachin was arrested in fake passport case at Azerbhaijan.
Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that during an intelligence-based operation, Sachin Thapan was traced by the Punjab police. “He had gone to Dubai using fake documents and with the support of the central agencies of the government of India we traced him from Dubai to Azerbhaijan. The legal process is going on there and we are very hopeful he will be brought to India very soon to face justice,” he added.
Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is member of SIT said that Mansa police is expeditiously working on the documents required to bring Sachin Thapan to India and the complete file will be prepared within a week. “We are also coordinating with the central agencies to nab Anmol Bishnoi, whose location is found in Kenya. A communication from the Ministry of External Affairs to the Punjab Police has sought all details about the accused, his criminal history, arrest warrants and role in the Moose Wala case for expediting the extradition,” he said.
SIT said Lawrence Bishnoi had, in a well-hatched conspiracy to protect his brother Anmol and close associate Sachin, procured fake passports for them. The passports were issued by the Regional Passport Office, Delhi.
Sachin and Anmol are among the four gangsters who were allegedly involved in the sensational killing and were hiding abroad. The other two are Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
