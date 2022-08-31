Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother travelled to Kenya on fake passport: SIT

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi had travelled from India to Kenya via Nepal and Canada using fake passport, says special investigation team probing Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

After an accused in Sidhu Moose Wala case, Sachin Thapan alias Bishnoi, was detained in Azerbhaijan, SIT claimed that it is ‘expeditiously’ preparing the paper work, which will be completed within a week to extradite him to India.

The Punjab Police have got accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan while the location of another accused, Anmol Bishnoi, has been traced to Kenya. Both had fled India on fake passports a month before the murder was committed on May 29.

An official privy with the development said that Anmol and Sachin had first fled to Nepal from where they went to Dubai. “While Sachin moved to Azerbhaijan, Anmol has gone to Canada and later moved to Kenya. Sachin was arrested in fake passport case at Azerbhaijan.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said that during an intelligence-based operation, Sachin Thapan was traced by the Punjab police. “He had gone to Dubai using fake documents and with the support of the central agencies of the government of India we traced him from Dubai to Azerbhaijan. The legal process is going on there and we are very hopeful he will be brought to India very soon to face justice,” he added.

Mansa SSP Gaurav Toora, who is member of SIT said that Mansa police is expeditiously working on the documents required to bring Sachin Thapan to India and the complete file will be prepared within a week. “We are also coordinating with the central agencies to nab Anmol Bishnoi, whose location is found in Kenya. A communication from the Ministry of External Affairs to the Punjab Police has sought all details about the accused, his criminal history, arrest warrants and role in the Moose Wala case for expediting the extradition,” he said.

SIT said Lawrence Bishnoi had, in a well-hatched conspiracy to protect his brother Anmol and close associate Sachin, procured fake passports for them. The passports were issued by the Regional Passport Office, Delhi.

Sachin and Anmol are among the four gangsters who were allegedly involved in the sensational killing and were hiding abroad. The other two are Goldy Brar and Lipin Nehra.