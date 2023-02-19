Gangster Sagar Newton’s aides remanded to 2-day police custody

The local court on Saturday remanded two aides of notorious gangster Sagar Newton, who were arrested for possessing illegal weapons, for two days in police custody for questioning.

His aide Manish alias Lallu of Jawahar Nagar Camp and Aniket Chauhan Talwara of Talwara of Hoshiarpur were arrested on Friday.

The police have also initiated proceedings to bring Newton on a production warrant from Nabha Jail for questioning.

According to sources, the accused were planning carjackings in the city and it was suspected that they would use the vehicles to make Newton escape from jail.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, Incharge at Anti Narcotic Cell 2, said that the things will become clear after questioning of Newton. His aides Manish and Aniket have told police that Newton had cracked a deal with a weapon suppliers in Bilali of Indore of Madhya Pradesh.

They went to Indore where the suppliers handed over the weapons to them. They were waiting for the directions from Newton for further action, he said.

The police recovered six illegal pistols, 8 magazines and 12 bullets from the possession of Manish alias Lallu and Aniket Chauhan Talwara on Friday. After revelation made by the accused, the staff at Nabha Jail have recovered a mobile phone from Newton.

Newton is facing trial in over 10 cases including murder, attempt to murder, assault and robbery registered at different police stations of Punjab and Chandigarh.