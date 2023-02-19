Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gangster Sagar Newton’s aides remanded to 2-day police custody

Gangster Sagar Newton’s aides remanded to 2-day police custody

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 01:22 AM IST

The police have also initiated proceedings to bring Newton on a production warrant from Nabha Jail for questioning

Gangster Sagar Newton’s aides remanded to 2-day police custody
Gangster Sagar Newton’s aides remanded to 2-day police custody
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The local court on Saturday remanded two aides of notorious gangster Sagar Newton, who were arrested for possessing illegal weapons, for two days in police custody for questioning.

His aide Manish alias Lallu of Jawahar Nagar Camp and Aniket Chauhan Talwara of Talwara of Hoshiarpur were arrested on Friday.

The police have also initiated proceedings to bring Newton on a production warrant from Nabha Jail for questioning.

According to sources, the accused were planning carjackings in the city and it was suspected that they would use the vehicles to make Newton escape from jail.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, Incharge at Anti Narcotic Cell 2, said that the things will become clear after questioning of Newton. His aides Manish and Aniket have told police that Newton had cracked a deal with a weapon suppliers in Bilali of Indore of Madhya Pradesh.

They went to Indore where the suppliers handed over the weapons to them. They were waiting for the directions from Newton for further action, he said.

The police recovered six illegal pistols, 8 magazines and 12 bullets from the possession of Manish alias Lallu and Aniket Chauhan Talwara on Friday. After revelation made by the accused, the staff at Nabha Jail have recovered a mobile phone from Newton.

Newton is facing trial in over 10 cases including murder, attempt to murder, assault and robbery registered at different police stations of Punjab and Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out