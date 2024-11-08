Gangster Surender Lohari nabbed in Rohtak encounter

The crime investigation agency (CIA-1) of Rohtak police nabbed gangster Surender Lohari, who was wanted in a truck driver’s murder case, after a brief exchange of fire in the fields of Basana village on Thursday night. Gangster Surender Lohari opened fire at the police party following which they responded in equal measure. The gangster suffered bullet injuries in his leg in the encounter in Basana village of Rohtak. (Shutterstock)

Police have recovered a bike and a pistol from his possession.

The gangster sustained bullet injuries in the leg during the encounter and has been admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, for treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Vinod Kumar of CIA-1 Rohtak said police received a tip-off about Lohari’s presence in Basana village.

“When we reached the spot, Surender was inside a room built in the fields. We asked him to surrender but he opened fire at us. As I was wearing a bulletproof jacket, I got away with a minor injury,” said the ASI.

“Lohari, along with his aides, had killed a truck driver named Pradeep Tomar of Gudhan village on November 2. We will interrogate him on the involvement of other accused,” the cop added.