Gangwar outside liquor vend in Rohtak leaves one dead, two injured

One criminal was killed and two others sustained gunshot injuries in an exchange of fire between two rival gangs outside a liquor vend in Ritoli village of Rohtak district on Friday evening. Police said more than 30 rounds were fired from both sides during the incident. Forensic science laboratory team and Rohtak police at a liquor vend where two gangs fired shots at each other in Ritoli village on Friday evening. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)

The deceased has been identified as Deepanshu, while his aide Rohit alias Rasko is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jhajjar. Both are stated to be associated with the gang of notorious criminal Himanshu Bhau. A member of the rival group, Deepak, who is linked to the Ankit alias Baba gang, also suffered gunshot injuries and is being treated at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Rohtak superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said the incident occurred when assailants linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang arrived outside a liquor vend owned by their rival Sunny Ritolia in Ritoli and opened fire.

“In the firing, Deepak, a resident of Sundana village who works at the vend, sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at PGIMS. Sunny and his aides retaliated, following which there was firing from both sides. Two members of Bhau’s gang were also injured and fled to Jhajjar. We have alerted the Jhajjar police,” Bhoria said.

The SP added that teams from the forensic science laboratory and police officials have reached the spot and are collecting evidence.

According to police, the attackers arrived in a Maruti Fronx car and opened fire outside the vend. Sunny and his aide Deepak were sitting in a Fortuner when the attack took place, and Deepak sustained gunshot wounds in the stomach. Sunny and others present at the spot retaliated, after which both groups fled. The injured members of the Bhau gang escaped to Jhajjar, where they were admitted to a private hospital.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Dahiya said the police received information that two assailants associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang, who fired at the liquor vend in Ritoli, had fled and were admitted to Oscar Hospital in Jhajjar.

“One injured died while the other is undergoing treatment. We have alerted all SHOs in the district, set up check points at toll plazas and instructed teams to check vehicles. The Rohtak police, CIA staff and cyber teams have also been alerted to trace videos of the incident and track the locations of all those involved,” Dahiya said.

He added that police teams are ascertaining the involvement of assailants from both sides.

Criminal history

Himanshu Bhau and Sunny were earlier close friends from Ritoli village but later turned rivals. On June 1 this year, Anil Kumar (37), uncle of Sunny and Ankit, who heads the Baba gang, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants allegedly linked to the Bhau gang after his name surfaced in the March 2, 2022 murder of Bhau’s uncle Bajrang and another villager. On March 7, 2022, Ankit’s gang member Hanse was killed in retaliation by the Bhau gang.

Police said the rivalry dates back to 2019, when Bhau, then a close associate of Ankit alias Baba, allegedly opened fire at Baba’s brother Sunny over a car loan dispute and was subsequently sent to a juvenile home. Himanshu Bhau is believed to be currently in the United States.