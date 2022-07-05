Gaurav Yadav takes charge as officiating DGP of Punjab
Gaurav Yadav, a 1992-batch IPS officer, on Tuesday took charge as the officiating director general of police (DGP) of Punjab after current state police head VK Bhawra proceeded on a two-month leave.
Also read: Moose Wala murder: Former SAD minister’s nephew escapes minutes before police raid
According to an official order issued on Monday, Yadav has been given the additional charge of the DGP in addition to his own duties during the leave period of Bhawra. Yadav was posted as special principal secretary to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
In a short video message soon after assuming charge as the state DGP, Yadav said in Punjabi: “The government’s priority is to control gangsters and the drugs problem. We want to give the state a secure environment and ensure law and order.”
Appealing for people’s cooperation, he said, “We want to give the state a friendly police.”
Counter-intelligence expert at the helm
Yadav, who is the son-in-law of former Punjab DGP PC Dogra, is a counter-intelligence expert. He had served as the intelligence wing chief during the SAD-BJP regime in 2016.
The state government can appoint the officiating DGP for a maximum of six months. Within this period, it has to send a list of IPS officers to the Union Public Service Commission that will later send back a panel of three IPS officers to the state government for choosing one out of them.
Before applying for leave, DGP Bhawra had sought a central deputation.
Govt under fire over law and order
Yadav’s appointment came amid rival political parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.
The defeat of the AAP in the recently held Sangrur Lok Sabha byelections was also attributed to the law and order issue and the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29.
The Bhagwant Mann government has been facing criticism from opposition parties over several incidents, including the rocket-propelled grenade attack at the intelligence headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali and the murder of a kabaddi player in Jalandhar.
Bhawra was appointed the DGP in January just before the model code of conduct came into force for the Punjab assembly elections.
The previous Charanjit Singh Channi government had selected Bhawra out of a panel of three officers shortlisted by the UPSC.
-
Mumbai rain: Local trains, buses affected as floods hit city
Mumbai local train services were affected Tuesday as the city struggled with floods and waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Some delays were reported for local train services - the city's lifeline because over 75 lakh travel daily - on Central and Western Railway routes. At 10.30 am Central Railways' chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said some trains on the Main and Harbour lines were running late. All trains, however, were still running, he said.
-
Kanpur violence: UP police arrest alleged mastermind in Lucknow
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested Haji Vasi, who allegedly funded the June 3 Kanpur violence and was absconding, said Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari Vasi was arrested near the Amausi airport in Lucknow last night. On June 23, the Special Investigation Team had arrested another funder Mukhtar Baba and questioned several people including an MLA of the Samajwadi Party.
-
Kanpur violence: Alleged mastermind and accused builder Haji Wasi arrested
Haji Wasi, a builder accused of funding the Kanpur violence that broke out on June 3 last was arrested on Monday night, said Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari . According to police, Haji Wasi was the main financer of the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence, Zafar Hayat Hashmi. His son Rahman was arrested two days ago. Wasi was named in three FIRs by the Special Investigation Team investigating the Kanpur violence.
-
Anti-Corruption Bureau raids 5 locations of Cong MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan in K'taka
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday conducted searches at five places belonging to Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate report on disproportionate assets case against him. According to ED, the raids were conducted at five locations including the residence of the Chamaranpet constituency MLA at Bengaluru Cantonment, a flat at silver Oak Apartment, a guest house at Sadashiva Nagar, GK Associates office at Banashankari and National Travels office in Kalasipalya.
-
Global Livability Index: Bengaluru, ranked 146, scores least among Indian cities
Bengaluru may have topped the Union government's Ease of Living Index last year, but Karnataka's capital city fared the worst among Indian cities in the Economic Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Global Livability Index 2022, which was released on June 24. Bengaluru's position in Global Livability Index 2022 For the first time, a total of five Indian cities featured on the list; before 2022, only Delhi and Mumbai were featured.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics