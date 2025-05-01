‘Gave birth 14 days ago’: Pak woman pleads against her deportation

A Pakistan national, Sara Khan, who delivered a baby just 14 days ago, pleaded with the Indian government to not send her and her family members back and to cancel their deportation. Pakistani citizen Sara Khan mother of two minors being deported to Pakistan. She had asked the Indian government to cancel her deportation because she had delivered a baby 14 days ago at India Pakistan Wagah border post in Amritsar on Wednesday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

The mother of two minors was seen in tears at the Attari-Wagah border post in Amritsar on Wednesday as she was heading back to her country with the newborn.

Amid escalating tensions between the two countries in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed, the Indian government has launched a countrywide crackdown to remove Pakistan nationals from the country.

On Wednesday, 140 Pakistan nationals crossed the border, while 186 Indian nationals returned home through the Attari-Wagah border check post. This was the last day for Pakistan and Indian nationals to return their homes, and long queues were seen at the checkpost for clearances by BSF, immigration and customs’ authorities.

Another Pakistan national, who has been living in India for the past 41 years, said she had no idea why they were being asked to leave.

The woman, who hails from Karachi, asked, “A terrorist attack took place in Kashmir, but why are we being punished?”

“I have been staying here for the last 41 years. Whatever is happening is not right. We don’t stand with them. Their (terrorists’) legs should be broken and they should be hanged...I appeal to the government that whatever is happening with us is not right,” she said.

Diplomats from Pakistan High Commission at New Delhi also returned to the neighbouring country.

80-yr-old Pak man dies on way back

An 80-year-old Pakistan national died of a cardiac arrest while being taken to Attari in a police vehicle.

Abdul Hamid Butt, hailing from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK), had come to meet his relatives in Kashmir valley, as per sources. When he was taken to Attari, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was provided medical aid at the Attari ICP, but he died.

Pakistan authorities refused to receive his dead body following which it was sent back to Jammu and Kashmir.