GDP or country’s livability, need to rethink priorities as society: BL Santhosh

To increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) or to raise its livability – that’s the hard choice we need to make as a society to address the multiple challenges arising from modern-day lifestyles, according to BL Santhosh, national general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP national general secy BL Santhosh (extreme right) and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria during the lamp lighting ceremony at Punjab Lok Bhavan on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Santhosh, who was in Chandigarh on Sunday, to deliver a lecture on Bharatiya Janata Party’s foundational philosophy, ‘Integral Humanism’, said we need to rethink our priorities as a society.

“We focus on increasing courts, police stations, and hospitals, but not on creating a society where these institutions are less needed; because doing so may also reduce the GDP,” he said.

He further said, “We have improved on healthcare, education and growth in all aspects but have not been able to put an end to diseases and crime.”

Referring to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, a proponent of Integral Humanism, Santhosh spoke of four transformative developments in human history: the American Revolution, the French Revolution, both 18th century events, followed by Marxist theory and Charles Darwin theory of evolution in the mid 19th century. He added that the Industrial Revolution, which also began in the 18th century, led to capitalism and consumerism, which continue to shape society today.

He contrasted Western ideas of “gain” with the Indian concept of “Shubh Laabh” (auspicious gain), arguing that unchecked pursuit of profit leads to exploitation and imbalance.

“Urbanisation and consumerism are making people more and more individualistic. This is giving rise to a partial vision, rather than collective thinking. We need to think of ourselves as a part of a nation, not as an individual entity,” said Santhosh.

The event, organised by The North News, was presided over by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. Panjab University vice-chancellor Renu Vig and author and socio-political analyst Dharinder Tayal were guests of honour.