Gen Pande arrives in Ladakh; maiden visit after becoming army chief
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday arrived at strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the border with Pakistan, said officials.
“Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan. He would be briefed by top brass of the Northern Command on the situation there,” army said in an official statement.
General Pande arrived on his maiden visit to Ladakh region after assuming the reins of Indian Army. “The army chief was briefed on the security situation along the borders with special focus on Eastern Ladakh. The high level of operational readiness being maintained by the forces while maintaining a high tempo of capability development was highlighted,” said a defence spokesperson.
Later, General Manoj Pande, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, and Lieutenant General A Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, called on RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governer of Ladakh.
This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to civil-military cooperation and the role of army in development activities in the union territory.
During his three-day visit to Ladakh, General Pande will visit forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along the LAC, he added.
-
Mehbooba trying to create communal divide: BJP leader Nirmal Singh
Senior BJP leader and former J&K chief minister Nirmal Singh on Thursday said that scared to face elections and desperate to regain lost political ground, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti was trying to ignite communal tension with her hate speeches. Addressing mediapersons here, Nirmal Singh said Mehbooba's statement smelt of a big conspiracy against the country and the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned it in the strongest terms.
-
Three J&K residents get ₹58 lakh back from online fraudsters
Jammu and Kashmir Police's cyber station on Thursday said they managed to refund about ₹58 lakh to three persons by outsmarting their online scammers. Kashmir Zone's cyber police station, Srinagar, received complaints from two men hailing from Bandipora and Awantipora. They alleged that they were defrauded by online scammers of ₹44 lakh in an investment and trading scam.
-
Militant killed in Bandipore had exfiltrated to Pak 4 years ago: J&K Police
J&K Police have identified the militant killed in Bandipore forests as a local, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie of Wusan Pattan in Baramulla, who had gone to Pakistan four years ago. A police spokesperson said a joint cordon and search operation was launched in Bandipora forest area. Officials said Ganie could have sneaked into the Valley recently from north Kashmir as the passes near the LoC have reopened after the melting of snow.
-
BJP chief JP Nadda’s third Himachal tour starts on May 13
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a tour to Himachal on Friday, Nadda's third visit in just over a month. Nadda had visited Shimla and Bilaspur from April 9 to 12 and Nagrota Bagwan and Dharamshala in Kangra on April 22 and 23. Nadda will fly to Kullu where he will address a public meeting. Nadda will also inaugurate a magazine named 'Sushasan Patrika'.
-
Sukh Ram cremated with full state honours in Mandi
Former Union telecommunication minister and veteran Congress leader Sukh Ram was cremated with full state honours at Hanumanghat in Mandi on Thursday. He breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, where he was admitted after suffering a brain stroke. His brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, grandson Aayush Sharma, along with his wife Arpita Sharma and kids flew from Mumbai to be with the family at this hour of grief.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics