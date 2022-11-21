Get in driver’s seat: Dushyant to women panches, sarpanches

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday called upon the newly elected women panches and sarpanches in the state to lead panchayats themselves, saying that the government has given them an opportunity to come forward and they should set an example of women empowerment by leading development work in their villages.

Emphasising that the women village heads should not allow male members of their families to do their work, Dushyant, while addressing a gathering in Panipat, urged the relatives and family members of the elected women representatives to give them the opportunity to work for the betterment of the villages.

Giving the example of his mother and JJP MLA Naina Chautala, he said that by becoming an MLA, she herself goes to the field and get public works done in her constituency.

Greeting the newly-elected panches and sarpanches, he said that due to the efforts of the BJP-JJP coalition government, women have got 50% representation in the panchayat elections this time. He said that this time, around 70% educated youth and women representatives have been elected in the panchayat elections, which will give a new impetus to rural development.

He also urged sarpanches to set up digital libraries in the villages, saying that all the new panchayats should send their demands to the government on priority for setting up digital libraries in the villages. He also asked the sarpanches to upload the demands on the gram darshan portal for rural development.