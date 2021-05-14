Getting vaccination certificate an uphill task for many in Panchkula

At a time when finding a slot to get inoculated has become a difficult task, the ordeal for many of those who have taken the shot continues as they have to run from pillar to post to get their vaccination certificates.

One such person is Armaan from Chandigarh, who received his first dose of Covid vaccine on May 7 at the urban health centre in Panchkula’s Sector 16. He was told that the certificate will be generated shortly and he will get a message on his mobile phone.

However, he complained that he did not receive any message. “For five days, I visited the vaccination centre to enquire, but I was told that the particular session has expired and they are unable to verify me. I tried reaching the helpline number, but the staff was of no help,” he added.

On Thursday, when he again pleaded for a certificate, an hour later he received a message that he had been successfully vaccinated on May 13. “Two of my issues have been resolved: one is that now, I won’t face any problem in getting the second dose and for travel purposes, I can show this certificate. But I had to face a really tough time to get this certificate. It should not have happened like this,” he said.

Another such complainant is Ram Swaroop Chauhan from Sector 12 A. He said on March 17, he, along with his wife, had got the first shot, but when they went to a Sector-20 centre for second dose, his wife was denied the jab.

“The staff there said there was no data entry in my wife’s name, so they cannot administer her the second shot. What should we do now?” he questioned.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjeet Kaur said, “Some portal issue is there, so at times one does not receive a message. Those who have not received their certificates can write to me at dhs.cspk@hry.nic.in. Their issue will be resolved.”

Number of vaccination sites reduced

For those above 45 years of age, the number of vaccination sites has been reduced to five in Panchkula district. Also, only second doses of vaccines will be given to this age group.

A day before, there were 21 sites of vaccination for people above 45 years. As per the authorities, they are going to focus on slum areas in the next few days.

At government dispensary in Sector 12 A, Covaxin will be given, while Covishield will be administered at CHC Raipur Rani, PHC Morni, PHC Hangola and government dispensary in Sector 21.

For 18-44 age group, vaccination centres are at government school, main bazaar, Kalka; CHC Raipur Rani, PHC Pinjore, PHC Barwala, PHC Kot, government dispensary in sectors 25 and 7, and government ayurvedic dispensary in Sector 9.