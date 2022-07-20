Ghaggar level nears danger mark in Sangrur, farmers worried

The water level in the Ghaggar river is nearing the danger mark at Khanuri town in Sangrur district, leaving the farmers worried. The level was recorded at 741 feet on Wednesday evening, just 6 feet below the danger mark, though the administration claimed that it was “well-prepared” to prevent any major breach.

According to the drainage department, the riverbed level is 725 feet, and the water level was recorded at 731 feet on Monday. “Rain in the catchment areas has led to the sudden rise in water level in the Ghaggar in the past two days,” said Hardeep Singh, a junior engineer in the department.

Meanwhile, farmers in the area are worried about their standing crop. Satnam Singh, who belongs to Makorad village near Khanuri, said: “I have invested my hard-earned money in this crop, and if it gets damaged, I will be devastated. Satraj Singh of Phulad village said: “I am unable to sleep ever since the water level has started rising. The government should find a permanent solution or provide financial assistance to us to strengthen the river’s banks.”

Sangrur additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said: “We are well-prepared to deal with possible flood-like situation. Duties have been assigned to the department concerned and a mock drill was also conducted recently.”

