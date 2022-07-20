Ghaggar level nears danger mark in Sangrur, farmers worried
The water level in the Ghaggar river is nearing the danger mark at Khanuri town in Sangrur district, leaving the farmers worried. The level was recorded at 741 feet on Wednesday evening, just 6 feet below the danger mark, though the administration claimed that it was “well-prepared” to prevent any major breach.
According to the drainage department, the riverbed level is 725 feet, and the water level was recorded at 731 feet on Monday. “Rain in the catchment areas has led to the sudden rise in water level in the Ghaggar in the past two days,” said Hardeep Singh, a junior engineer in the department.
Meanwhile, farmers in the area are worried about their standing crop. Satnam Singh, who belongs to Makorad village near Khanuri, said: “I have invested my hard-earned money in this crop, and if it gets damaged, I will be devastated. Satraj Singh of Phulad village said: “I am unable to sleep ever since the water level has started rising. The government should find a permanent solution or provide financial assistance to us to strengthen the river’s banks.”
Sangrur additional deputy commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal said: “We are well-prepared to deal with possible flood-like situation. Duties have been assigned to the department concerned and a mock drill was also conducted recently.”
-
Sukhbir Badal leads SAD protest at Jantar Mantar to demand release of Sikh prisoners
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are allegedly languishing in different jails across India even after the completion of their sentences. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal led the sit-in, during which Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which raises the same issue and was removed from YouTube on the Union government's complaint, was played out.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre over MSP panel
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the Centre for ignoring the state while constituting the committee for recommending Minimum Support Price for crops. The Union government has formed a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel. Raghav Chadha claimed that principles of federalism had been “violated” through the non-representation of states, especially Punjab.
-
STF arrests six solvers in Kanpur
Six professional solvers who appeared in the Group D examination for multi-tasking service were nabbed from an examination centre in Awas Vikas in Kalyanpur, on Thursday. The Special Task Force caught them as they were about to enter the examination centre, Unzip technology, in Ambedkarpuram in Awas Vikas phase 3, said a statement from STF. The centre invigilator Rajeev Mishra became suspicious of the admit card that looked forged.
-
National commission sayd 2-lakh SC students dropped out of colleges in Punjab
Around two lakh students from the Scheduled Castes category dropped out of colleges between 2017 and 2020 in Punjab due to the non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme worth around ₹2,000 crore by the state government, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes said on Wednesday. There were around three lakh SC students who benefited from the scheme in 2017 and the number dropped to 1-1.25 lakh in 2020.
-
Lucknow reels under water logging, power outages
Water logging and prolonged power outages were reported from several parts of the city after rains on Wednesday, exposing tall claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation about the cleaning of nullahs and drains in the city. After about an hour of rain in the city, the roads were flooded. The city's most prominent market, Hazratganj, was waterlogged. Every road leading to Lalbagh was flooded. As per reports, there was knee-deep water at the Ambedkar Park intersection.
