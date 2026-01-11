Giani Harpreet disapproves of Akal Takht summons to CM Mann

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjeet) president and former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Friday disapproved of the Akal Takht summons to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to appear before it on January 15. Giani Harpreet also said political manoeuvring was being carried out to protect those responsible in the case of 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib. (HT)

Expressing disagreement with Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj summoning CM Mann for allegedly making anti-Sikh remarks, the former jathedar said, “Instead written clarification should have been sought from the CM. Actually, both sides are playing politics.”

Interacting with the media during a meeting of the party rank and file, which was organised by city president Maninder Singh Dhunna, Giani Harpreet also said political manoeuvring was being carried out to protect those responsible in the case of 328 missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib.

Responding to query on the legal action initiated by the Punjab Police in case of missing saroops, he said the issue was not a tool to target any government or institution, but a highly sensitive matter linked to the faith and sentiments of the Sikh community.

Giani Harpreet alleged that while on the one hand attempts were being made to evade responsibility by deliberately delaying the investigation, on the other hand the issue was being misused for political gain.

He asserted that the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjeet), a breakaway faction of the panthic party, had a firm stand — the truth must come out, the guilty must be held accountable and the Sikh sangat must get justice, instead of mere political statements.

On the occasion, Giani Harpreet announced the launch of district-level meetings across Punjab by the party.

He said through these meetings, the party leadership will directly reach villages and towns and interact with people to hold discussions on Punjab’s political, social and panthic issues. He said these meetings will help understand the ground reality of Punjab, listen to the voice of the people and formulate the party’s future strategy accordingly.

Targeting the Punjab government, Giani Harpreet alleged that the present regime was following anti-Punjab policies regarding the state’s lands and institutions. He said under the cover of official authority, attempts were being made to weaken Punjab’s shared heritage, panthic bodies and public-interest institutions.

He warned that if this continued, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjeet), along with the sangat and people, will strongly oppose it at every democratic and legal platform.

Speaking on SGPC elections, Giani Harpreet said these were not merely about changing the management, but about deciding the future direction of the panth. He demanded that the elections be conducted with complete transparency, impartiality and in accordance with panthic traditions so that the trust of the sangat in the institution could be restored.

He appealed to the Sikh community to rise above internal divisions and unite on common issues. He said internal rifts had always weakened the Panth and strengthened external forces.